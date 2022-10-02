MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- After a slight delay this season, fall colors are out in full force. From the Twin Cities all the way up to the North Shore, there are plenty of places to soak up the fleeting season.At Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, Ranae and Joanna spent the afternoon with their children exploring the colorful trails and playground."The trees that have the variation, the ombre effect of the tree if you will, yeah love those ones," Joanna Sorenson said.Temperature, sun exposure and rainfall impact the timing and vibrancy of the fall colors. This year, September was...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 8 MINUTES AGO