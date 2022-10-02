Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on London game vs. Giants: 'It's going to be a special moment'
It's taken until this year for the Packers to finally become the last of the NFL's 32 teams to make the trip to the United Kingdom for an international contest. But on Sunday morning Green Bay will finally make its London debut when it faces the New York Giants, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to put on a show.
NFL
Colts owner Jim Irsay on victory over Broncos: 'There is no such thing as an ugly win'
Inexplicably, the Indianapolis Colts pulled out the 12-9 overtime victory Thursday night in Denver despite dreadful play on offense. Colts owner Jim Irsay knows his team needs to play better but is thrilled it was to escape with the triumph. "There is no such thing as an ugly win. There's...
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘longshot’ to play in Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday and the imminent return many expected could
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 5 sleepers
Last week was a tough one for sleepers, though it was good to see guys like Geno Smith, Breece Hall and Hayden Hurst come through. Now only if you were smart enough or brave enough to start them. Full disclosure: I left Hurst sitting on my bench in favor of George Kittle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season
Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
NFL
Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. "This is what I dreamed about coming to the NFL," Gardner said this week, via the New York...
NFL
NFLPA approves updated concussion protocol, next step is for NFL to sign off on changes
The NFL Players Association's health and safety committee formally approved an update to the joint NFL-NFLPA concussion protocols that is designed to protect players by closing the "loophole" on gross motor instability, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The next step is for the NFL to sign off on the final language of the updated protocol.
NFL
2022 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Enhance NFL’s Legacy
The NFL successfully completed this year's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships to continue its efforts to strengthen the league's diverse talent. The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship had 171 fellows while the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship had 28. Named after the late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson to play on Sunday vs. Titans
The heartwarming story of Brian Robinson Jr.'s recovery is only getting better. The Commanders are activating the rookie running back for Sunday's game against the Titans, sources say. Despite just one week of practice after being designated to return from the non-football injury list, Robinson will play. Washington has since...
NFL
Injury roundup: Dolphins optimistic about WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle playing today vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins should have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets. Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be...
NFL
Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos
Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The team later...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday
Russell Wilson, Broncos offense back to square one. Most level-headed folks understood that Wilson integrating with his new receivers, play-caller, offensive line and others would take time to develop in Denver. But even the most pessimistic onlooker couldn’t have predicted some of the struggles we’ve seen to this point -- especially with Wilson himself. Some of the concern seemed to wane after some confident throws and quality scrambles Sunday against the Raiders, even in a loss. But Thursday was a step backward for the Broncos offense, as Wilson was picked twice (once late in the end zone that all but cost them the game) and barely averaged six yards per pass attempt. It certainly can’t be blamed on the absence of Javonte Williams. The Broncos’ first six third-down distances in the game were 17, 16, 15, 12, 10 and 7. Too many misfires on early downs have put Denver in some tough spots, ones that the defense shouldn’t have to make amends for so often. Nathaniel Hackett is not at all beyond reproach for the offensive struggles, but the Broncos aren’t paying him a quarter of a billion dollars. Denver fans leaving en masse in a tie game late in regulation? They’re not dumb. They know that what they’re seeing is really bad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
NFL-NFLPA joint statement on investigation into handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a joint statement from the NFL and the NFL Players Association:. The parties have completed their joint review of the application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol following the injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their game on September 25, 2022. Background and Context...
NFL
Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers
The Falcons are not taking any risks with their future at tight end, ruling out Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game against the rival Buccaneers. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the entire week of practice. Friday's absence sealed his fate for Week 5, a showdown of two teams tied for the NFC South lead at 2-2.
NFL
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'
Had things worked out differently this offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo might have been a Carolina Panther. Instead, he's slated to face the Panthers on Sunday – with the team no one thought he'd still be part of. "Yeah. I think we were advancing with a couple different teams. Nothing, obviously...
NFL
Which NFC West team will emerge from four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary's rise and Dallas' nasty D
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- A fourth-year pass rusher's transformation from a raw athlete to refined game-wrecker. -- A throwback defense for one of the league's most storied franchises. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'
With Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on the doorstep of victory twice late in Thursday night's game, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore shut the door on each occasion. Gilmore intercepted Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to...
NFL
NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 5 schedule). Scuffling out of the gates at 1-3, the Panthers face their toughest opponent yet in the 49ers, who boast the league's No. 1 scoring defense. Seeing how the assignment is to make a bold prediction, you already know where I'm going here. It might be a pipe dream for a team that ranks dead last in total offense and in the bottom half in defense, but I think Carolina is up to the task and wins its second game in three weeks.
NFL
CB J.C. Jackson says ankle is '90 percent' as he continues to learn 'new system' with Chargers
J.C. Jackson is getting more comfortable in his new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, and getting healthier, as he said his ankle is "90 percent." Just before the season, Jackson, who signed a five-year $82.5-million deal with the Bolts after four years in New England with the Patriots, experienced discomfort in his ankle that required surgery.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent procedure on throwing shoulder following loss to Colts
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on Friday in hopes of relieving discomfort near his throwing shoulder -- an injury similar to the one that sidelined Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for most of training camp last year, per sources. While teammates gathered Friday morning at the team facility in...
Comments / 0