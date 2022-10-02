ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

I-65 northbound blocked near Long Hollow Pike

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4S1r_0iJHVUOY00

Multiple police cruisers are on scene and all lanes along Interstate 65 northbound near Long Hollow Pike are closed.

All lanes were blocked by police at 3:41 p.m. There are no reported wrecks along the roadway.

The roadway opened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Fatal crash causes traffic delays

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Gallatin, TN
Crime & Safety
smithcountyinsider.com

Search of a residence and vehicle leads to discovery of multiple drugs – one person charged

On August 31, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields, Deputy Nathan Williams and Trooper Palmer went to a residence to question the occupant. The resident, Joseph Phillips, 26 of Gordonsville, initially slammed the door on the officers. After knocking on the door a second time Phillips allowed officers to enter the residence. Officers observed the presence of marijuana in plan view on the coffee table. Additionally Phillips had a bulge in the pocket of his shorts, officers asked about the bulge and Phillips revealed a bottle of diabetes test strips. Officers asked to look at the bottle and upon opening a baggie with approximately 5.67 grams of cocaine was found. Additionally a set of digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and a small about of methamphetamine was found in the residence.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 65#Police#Wrecks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy