San Francisco, CA

Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
NFL
NJ.com

Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here's the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
NFL
Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?

By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
BRONX, NY
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'

In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sporting News

Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive

Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets. The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).
NFL
NJ.com

ESPN announces MLB Wild Card assignment for Yankees' Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, David Cone

It’s almost time for the postseason. A new setup for Wild Card spots will kick off the 2022 playoffs, and ESPN has announced who will be on the call for them. Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will call the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. David Cone will be a part of the commentary team working the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
BRONX, NY
Sporting News

Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5

Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO

