Effective: 2022-10-05 13:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-06 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Copper River Basin; Kodiak Island; Matanuska Valley; Northeast Prince William Sound; Southeast Prince William Sound; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound First arctic air of the season expected late this weekend A developing low pressure system over eastern Russia will send a cold front across much of the Bering Sea, southwest Mainland, and then Southcentral Alaska. At the same time, a system from the north Pacific will move northward bringing moderate rain to most locations. While arctic air looks to filter through the Alaska Range as rain is ongoing, snow level is not likely to reach down to sea level. The most likely areas to transition to snow are Broad Pass and the higher elevations of the Copper River Basin with little accumulation. Gusty north and northwesterly winds are possible in favored gap locations along the northern coast of the Gulf of Alaska such as Resurrection Bay, Passage Canal, and Kamishak Gap. Many locations could experience the first sub-freezing temperatures of the season. The arrival of the cold air mass is higher confidence at this time than possible transition to snow. Details regarding timing of the front can change. Stay tuned to further developments regarding this system at weather.gov/anchorage

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 46 MINUTES AGO