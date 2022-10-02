Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Areas of fog this morning Areas of fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less through 9 am. Patchy dense fog may reduce visibility under one quarter mile at times. There may be rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Motorists should reduce speed and leave extra distance between vehicles in areas of dense fog.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fallon, southeastern Custer and northwestern Carter Counties through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles west of Ekalaka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, along with brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Rocks State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidities of 25 percent or lower are expected for a few hours this afternoon and early evening. Despite fairly low wind speeds, low fuel moistures combined with this low humidity could allow fires to begin and spread more easily. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-06 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THURSDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northeast early, then east winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Otero County through 230 PM MDT At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weed, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sacramento, Mayhill and Weed. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 315 PM MST At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wickenburg, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City and Morristown. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 106 and 132. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Socorro, Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Socorro; Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Socorro and Valencia. * WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Belen and Sabinal. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 181 and 186...and between Mile Markers 192 and 193. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roosevelt FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following county, Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dora, Arch and Rogers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Otero and north central Hudspeth Counties through 330 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Cornudas, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cornudas Mountains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, Rincon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-05 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Moca; Rincon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguada, Moca and Rincon. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and quick rises along rivers and streams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moca, Aguada, Aguadilla, Rincon, Luyando, Aceitunas and Stella. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-05 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo and San Juan. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 217 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Atlantic beaches of Worchester County including Ocean City. In Virginia, the Atlantic beaches Accomack County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding, especially during times of high tide. * WHERE...Lower Keys. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Copper River Basin, Kodiak Island, Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-06 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Copper River Basin; Kodiak Island; Matanuska Valley; Northeast Prince William Sound; Southeast Prince William Sound; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound First arctic air of the season expected late this weekend A developing low pressure system over eastern Russia will send a cold front across much of the Bering Sea, southwest Mainland, and then Southcentral Alaska. At the same time, a system from the north Pacific will move northward bringing moderate rain to most locations. While arctic air looks to filter through the Alaska Range as rain is ongoing, snow level is not likely to reach down to sea level. The most likely areas to transition to snow are Broad Pass and the higher elevations of the Copper River Basin with little accumulation. Gusty north and northwesterly winds are possible in favored gap locations along the northern coast of the Gulf of Alaska such as Resurrection Bay, Passage Canal, and Kamishak Gap. Many locations could experience the first sub-freezing temperatures of the season. The arrival of the cold air mass is higher confidence at this time than possible transition to snow. Details regarding timing of the front can change. Stay tuned to further developments regarding this system at weather.gov/anchorage
Comments / 0