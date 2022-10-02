ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police wound gun-wielding man inside West Side station, officials say

CHICAGO - Chicago police shot a man who "came in with a pistol" at a West Side police station Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the Ogden District station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. around 12:50 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department. The wounded person was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man killed by police in Old Town shot at cops first, COPA says

The man fatally shot by police during a street stop in Old Town over the weekend fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him, Chicago’s police oversight agency said in a press release Tuesday. The exchange of gunfire came after one of the officers deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the subject, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
CHICAGO, IL

