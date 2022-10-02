Read full article on original website
Related
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church
Three people were shot in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from St. Sabina church, Chicago police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
fox32chicago.com
Police wound gun-wielding man inside West Side station, officials say
CHICAGO - Chicago police shot a man who "came in with a pistol" at a West Side police station Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the Ogden District station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. around 12:50 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department. The wounded person was taken...
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed by police in Old Town shot at cops first, COPA says
The man fatally shot by police during a street stop in Old Town over the weekend fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him, Chicago’s police oversight agency said in a press release Tuesday. The exchange of gunfire came after one of the officers deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the subject, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday...
'They're just shocked': Community holds vigil for 3-year-old killed in West Lawn road rage shooting
"And then you decided to plot against me and my babies, and I will not sleep until you are brought in. I will not sleep," Veronica Zastro said.
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
Chicago shooting: Man shoots suspected burglar at Chinatown home, police say
The man who shot the suspected burglar has a concealed carry license, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
CHICAGO - The mother of a TikTok influencer, who was murdered in her Chicago high-rise, is suing the building over its security. Sania Khan was killed by her estranged husband in July after he got into her building on East Ohio Street. A video shows him entering the building and...
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening. Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said. The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was...
fox32chicago.com
Former North Chicago police officer rescues disabled mother during Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO - A former North Chicago police officer rescued his disabled mother from her Florida home right in the nick of time after she decided not to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Johnny Lauder, a Chicago native who moved to Naples with his family about 20 years ago, was riding...
Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says
A person who broke into a family member's car opened fire when they were confronted, CPD said.
3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
Comments / 2