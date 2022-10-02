ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

liberalism is mental
3d ago

may God wrap his loving arms around you it's going to be hard times God bless rest peace little angel

Chingona
3d ago

Rest in Heavenly peace sweet angel. Sending thoughts and prayers to the whole family🙏🏼🕊🕯

FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

OPD found missing 10-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department was searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of Richmond on Sunday, but she has been reported found as of Wednesday morning. Fallon Robinson was last seen on the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. OPD reported she was wearing […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Skyline Boulevard in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Pacifica early Tuesday morning, police said. The collision was reported around 3:30 a.m. on state Highway 35 -- also known as Skyline Boulevard -- between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive. Officers arrived and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene, cooperated with investigators and did not show signs of impairment, police said. Skyline Boulevard was closed for multiple hours following the collision but reopened around 9 a.m.
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Novato police search for missing man

UPDATE: The man has been found. NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Monday, it said in a Nixle alert. Richard Joseph Ebert, 85, was last seen walking away from his residence. Ebert was last spotted around 1:00 p.m. walking on Eucalyptus Avenue towards Novato […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Vigil held for teenage brothers killed in house party shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend. The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal. Jazy […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday night

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident Saturday night that killed a woman downtown.Police received several calls around 7 p.m. about a pedestrian down at N. California Blvd. and Civic Dr. Officers found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross N. California Blvd.Police said in a statement Sunday the victim sustained major injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.The driver fled before police arrived. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a gold or tan, four door sedan.Walnut Creek police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to cotact them at (925) 943-5844.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after shooting at patrol car

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400. 
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found fatally shot in East Oakland overnight, city's 101st homicide of 2022

OAKLAND – A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland. Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.Tuesday morning's deadly shooting comes a day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, a fatal shooting in West Oakland Monday afternoon.Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Monday Hayward homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim […]
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Mateo

Police in San Mateo are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Fathom Drive, a neighborhood near Fashion Island Shopping Center. "Luckily we have no victim at this time and the investigation is underway," police said in an advisory abot 3 p.m. No other information has been released...
SAN MATEO, CA

