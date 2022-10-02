ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 5

By Mo Castillo, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haSfN_0iJHTf5F00

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 5.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (41 percent rostered)

Welcome back, Michael Gallup!

The receiver made his season debut after missing the first three weeks of 2022 and, while he didn't play a full complement of snaps (to be expected, of course) he made the most of the snaps he did play.

Gallup caught 2-of-3 targets for 24 yards — and one of those catches resulted in a nice back-of-the-end-zone touchdown:

Sure, CeeDee Lamb deservedly grabbed most of the Cowboys' fantasy headlines on Sunday with 97 yards on six catches and a touchdown, but Gallup's return is a big deal. Dallas is seeing its offense get healthier (Dalton Schultz also returned in Week 4), and we know how potent the unit can be when everyone is on the field together. And even though Dak Prescott remains out, Cooper Rush has proved himself no slouch at quarterback.

Gallup should see his workload increase in the coming games. Go get him now.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (50% rostered)

We heard all throughout this offseason that the Dolphins running back to put our fantasy chips in on was Chase Edmonds since we had to follow the money (the Dolphins paid Edmonds like they wanted him to be the starter). Yet, the other running back Miami brought in — Raheem Mostert — has been the one receiving the starter's workload.

Mostert rushed 15 times for 69 yards and caught two balls for 12 yards (he also added another 42 return yards) in the Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Bengals. He's gotten double-digit carries in two of the four games the Dolphins have played (Edmonds has one double-digit carry game this season).

Sure, Edmonds also has the touchdowns to his name — he's scored three times this season — but it looks more and more like both of these RBs will be fantasy viable for the time being; not necessarily a bad thing in 2022. Consider this last call for adding Mostert.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: More bad news for Kyle Pitts

Look, we're not pretending to have all of the answers even one single answer around here, but we can maybe drop a few breadcrumbs. Here are six stats to help better understand the NFL and fantasy heading into Week 5 ... 116 - Josh Jacobs delivered 116 rushing yards after...
NFL
WSB Radio

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL
WSB Radio

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
WSB Radio

Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
WSB Radio

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. recounts ' 'lowest point I've ever been in my life' and 'beautiful' return to practice after shooting

At 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 28, Brian Robinson Jr. saw his football future flicker. Two teenage assailants approached Robinson on a crowded Washington D.C. street lined with restaurants and bars. They were brandishing guns and they intended to rob the Washington Commanders rookie running back, police say. Robinson fended off...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Fantasy Hockey 2022-23: Strategies to know for Yahoo DFS contests

The puck will drop on the 2022-23 NHL season on Oct. 7, with the Sharks and Predators getting things started from Prague. Stateside action will follow soon after, starting Oct. 11, and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey (DFS) contests will be available every day on which there's at least one regular season or playoff game. Yahoo offers both multi-game and single-game DFS contests. The strategies below have multi-game contests in mind, though some aspects apply to both formats, and you can scroll to the bottom for a section on single-game contests.
HOCKEY
WSB Radio

Wilson has sore shoulder, Broncos lose Williams, Gregory

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. Also, QB Russell Wilson has...
DENVER, CO
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy