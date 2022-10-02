ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson roars, while Pitt, NC State tumble

Clemson took a huge step toward the Atlantic Division title with an impressive 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night. The Tigers stretched the nation’s best home winning streak to 37 games. Meanwhile in the Steel City, Pitt had the biggest headscratcher of Week 5. The Panthers were a...
CLEMSON, SC
Augusta Free Press

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community

The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘For overall health and wellness:’ Augusta Health opens Harrisonburg primary care

Augusta Health has been serving Harrisonburg residents in Fishersville, and can now serve them in Harrisonburg at Augusta Health Primary Care, 644 University Boulevard. John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said that Augusta Health’s board and organization are community-based. As a community-based board and organization, Augusta Health is required to listen to the community “and, essentially, we’ve heard them. They like Augusta Health.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Soccer#Cavaliers#Uva#Acc
Augusta Free Press

Live blues jam on Sunday to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry

The Central Virginia Blues Society and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are teaming up for a “Blues for Food” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry. CVBS will host a live blues jam at Blue Mountain Breweries at...
ARRINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status

The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing person

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt. Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 84-year-old Kay Pitt. Pitt was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Angus Road. She is believed to be on foot. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
STAUNTON, VA

