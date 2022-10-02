Read full article on original website
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
UVA Football: Tony Elliott wants to win, but more focused on ‘building a program’
UVA football coach Tony Elliott acknowledged in his Tuesday weekly presser that he was “a little bit embarrassed” at the way he came across with his actions on the sidelines in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night. “I pride myself on being a calm...
Tony Elliott lays down the law: ‘This is a new direction going forward’
Is UVA football coach Tony Elliott throwing shade at his predecessor, Bronco Mendenhall, with the focus in his pressers about the lack of discipline and intensity with his team?. Possible, though it’s probably more to the point that, he needs to let his guys know that there’s a new sheriff...
Women’s Basketball: UVA hoops single-game tickets go on sale on Oct. 12
Single game tickets for the 2022-23 UVA women’s basketball season will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Women’s basketball season ticket members and Virginia Athletic Foundation members will have access to a pre-sale for single game tickets for all home games beginning Monday, Oct. 10. For...
Game Preview: Can JMU Dukes remain perfect in first season in FBS?
The James Madison football team looks to remain perfect when they visit Arkansas State on Saturday in Sun Belt action. The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) could be in line for a Top 25 ranking if they remain perfect after this weekend thanks to what’s been a hot start to life in FBS.
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson roars, while Pitt, NC State tumble
Clemson took a huge step toward the Atlantic Division title with an impressive 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night. The Tigers stretched the nation’s best home winning streak to 37 games. Meanwhile in the Steel City, Pitt had the biggest headscratcher of Week 5. The Panthers were a...
Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.
Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community
The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
‘For overall health and wellness:’ Augusta Health opens Harrisonburg primary care
Augusta Health has been serving Harrisonburg residents in Fishersville, and can now serve them in Harrisonburg at Augusta Health Primary Care, 644 University Boulevard. John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said that Augusta Health’s board and organization are community-based. As a community-based board and organization, Augusta Health is required to listen to the community “and, essentially, we’ve heard them. They like Augusta Health.”
Live blues jam on Sunday to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry
The Central Virginia Blues Society and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are teaming up for a “Blues for Food” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry. CVBS will host a live blues jam at Blue Mountain Breweries at...
Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county’s mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect. The correct address for the Albemarle County elections office and early voting is...
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
New Staunton theatre company to produce original play titled ‘The Silo’
A new professional theatre company is bringing its first production to stage on Oct. 21-23 and 29-30 at Mary Baldwin University’s student activities center. The Queen City Theatre Company has announced it will bring to stage a new play, The Silo, written by Dais Johnston and Thomas K. Prater.
City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status
The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abigail Garfield. Garfield is from the Crozet area, and may be with her juvenile boyfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro. Anyone with information on Garfield’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal...
Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues. The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing person
Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt. Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 84-year-old Kay Pitt. Pitt was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Angus Road. She is believed to be on foot. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of...
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council
The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
‘To reinforce the public’s trust and confidence:’ Sheriff’s office receives federal grant
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal award of $24,035 to prevent and combat crime. The grant funding is made possible through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. The program assists local governments based on local needs and conditions.
