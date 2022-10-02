Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Stone Forest Drive to close Wednesday for water line repair
Stone Forest Drive in College Station will be closed at William D. Fitch Parkway on Wednesday and into Thursday while city crews repair a water line, city officials said Tuesday. The road will close at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to open by 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The neighborhood will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday
Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break
Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school. Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line. At 12:40 p.m., city officials said water service had been restored at Southwood.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5
The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Several forums for B-CS, Brazos County candidates to be held this month
Brazos County voters will have chances to hear from city and county candidates at six forums later this month. All forums are free to attend and open for all voters. Texas A&M’s Student Government Association will host two forums this month, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 144 of the Koldus Building on campus. The first will be Oct. 12 and will feature candidates running for Brazos County and College Station offices. The second will be Oct. 26 and will feature candidates running for Bryan offices. School board candidates from both cities are included.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Strategies for drought management on pastures
During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, said careful management...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women in fourth:
The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team outlasts Central Texas Christian in four sets
The Brazos Christian volleyball team topped Temple Central Texas Christian 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 22 kills and eight digs for Brazos Christian (20-7, 6-2), while Emily Angerer had 11 kills and 35 assists. Skylar Reed and Diana Riley each had six kills, and Peyton Spaw led the Lady Eagles in digs with 12.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Texas A&M women's golf team moves up a spot into third place at Blessing Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third with a second-round 5-over 293 at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. Ole Miss (295) leads the tournament at 15-over 591 followed by Mississippi State (17 over), A&M (18 over), Clemson and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Trisha Ford
Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford meets the media after the Aggies completed a pair of fall exhibition games at Davis Diamond. (October 3, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County collects too much money
$198 million! That is the amount of revenue that Brazos County has collected over the past 10 years, — mostly through taxes of course — that it did not spend. The total expenditures were $1.2 billion (wow!), so the unspent revenues are more than 16% above spending. More than one-third of this unspent total was collected in just the past two years.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season. The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners discuss spending for $44.5 million in ARPA funds
Brazos County commissioners continued a discussion last week on how to spend $44.5 million of governmental funds the county received in 2021 — through the American Rescue Plan Act — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners have conducted two workshops since May to decipher where funds can...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, Alabama starting QBs questionable as Fisher, Saban deflect questions
Maybe Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban will exchange Christmas cards after all. They playfully referenced each other during this week’s press conferences ahead of Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Both coaches are dealing with injured starting quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young fell on his...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD board approves moving forward with an updated facility assessment, long-range plan
The College Station school board approved for VLK Architects to conduct a facilities condition assessment and develop a long-range facility plan. The Sept. 20 decision was not in preparation for a specific bond proposition, but will reflect work done as part of the 2021 bond package and set the foundation for any future bond projects, Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the district, said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies fall to Bulldogs in five sets
ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M volleyball rallied but ultimately fell short in a 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22 and 13-15 loss to Georgia in conference play Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth tallied her fourth double-double of the year with 19 kills and 12 digs. Teammate Madison Bowser had a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB unsettled for Texas A&M heading into Alabama
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-ranked Alabama, which has one of the nation’s best defenses. A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson, who brought stability to the inexperienced unit, injured the...
