West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
Turkey season for each West Virginia county
Turkey season begins this weekend, so here are the important regulations to keep in mind for the 2022 Fall season.
Over 250 Cows Killed on Florida Dairy Farm During Hurricane Ian
In Manatee County, Florida, Dakin Dairy Farm is dealing not only with property damage from Hurricane Ian, but over 200 dead cows as a result of the storm. Flooding at the farm changed the landscape dramatically, as well as damaged property, and it will most likely take a while to rebuild and recover the land.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
Dog Owners in Pennsylvania Aiding Hunters in Locating Wounded Deer
There’s a lot to strive for when hunting game like white-tailed deer and black bears,… The post Dog Owners in Pennsylvania Aiding Hunters in Locating Wounded Deer appeared first on Outsider.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
How bad are West Virginia’s roads compared to other states?
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
Indiana Deer Hunters Donating Their Harvests for Heartwarming Cause
Deer hunters in Indiana have decided to donate their 2022 archery and firearm season harvests to a very good cause. Though it may surprise some, a deer can provide up to 200 meals for the hungry when donated and properly harvested. However, Deb Treesh, the executive director of the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, confirms the figure. “We even double-checked it,” Treesh, told Indiana’s The Tribune.
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
West Virginia artisan glass company raising prices
A well-known West Virginia business announced it is raising product prices amidst nationwide inflation.
Second Accelerated Bridge Deck replacement scheduled on West Virginia Turnpike
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on the second of three Accelerated Bridge Deck (ABC) Replacement projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Camp Creek. Construction will start at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, at milepost 16.93 southbound. Crews expect to complete...
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers
A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
WATCH: Florida Angler Smacks Gator on the Head With Rod to Keep It From Stealing His Catch
Tarpons are one of the most popular game fish in Florida and along the Gulf Coast. So it comes as no surprise that David Browning was fishing for tarpon off a small bridge in South Florida. The surprise came when a gator tried to bite the man’s catch. That’s...
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
