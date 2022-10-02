Read full article on original website
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, residents feel forsaken in the aftermath of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent seaside communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media has descended to chronicle every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in the squat homes in Dunbar have faced the crisis mostly on their own.
Hurricane Ian's havoc is forcing some Florida families to give up the family pet
NAPLES, Fla. — On the tarmac of a small private Naples airport, south of Fort Myers, a team from the Humane Society Naples waits with 40 cats in small plastic carriers as a twin-engine Beechcraft taxis up. The feline cargo is about to be swapped for dozens of empty...
Samaritan's Purse sends team to help Florida recovery efforts
North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse has sent a team to Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ripped apart homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state. The evangelical organization led by the Rev. Franklin Graham sent more than 20 staffers to Fort Myers and Englewood, where some of the...
See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll
Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities.
Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath. And of those 42, more than half were in Lee County.
