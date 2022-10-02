ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Samaritan's Purse sends team to help Florida recovery efforts

North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse has sent a team to Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ripped apart homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state. The evangelical organization led by the Rev. Franklin Graham sent more than 20 staffers to Fort Myers and Englewood, where some of the...
See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll

Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities. ⁠
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

