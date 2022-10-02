New Orleans man carrying hatchet wounded in fight, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A man wielding a hatchet was injured when he got into a fight with a person who came to his New Orleans home on Friday, authorities said.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. CDT to the Bywater neighborhood of the city, NOLA.com reported. Police said the 41-year-old man came out of his home with a hatchet after a man was knocking on his door, according to the website.

Police said an “altercation ensued and the victim sustained multiple cuts,” WGNO-TV reported.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital, according to NOLA.com.

It is unclear how the man was cut, WGNO reported. Police did not release any other information about either man or the motive behind the altercation, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group