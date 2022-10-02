Read full article on original website
Related
The good, the bad and the ugly from Clemson's win over NC State
Clemson pulled away late Saturday to beat NC State at Memorial Stadium. The victory moved the Tigers into sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division with a trip to Boston College (...)
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson
The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.
National writer: Clemson 'reestablished itself' as national power in win over NC State
A national outlet released its latest college football power rankings on Monday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) moved up two spots in CBS Sports’ new power rankings following its (...)
How to Watch: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina State Wolfpack
All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream the Seminoles' road game against the Wolfpack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC State vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of 4-1 ACC rivals meet up in Raleigh as NC State hosts Florida State in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Both are coming off 10-point losses from last weekend after having started the season at 4-0 before then: NC State, on the road against Clemson, and Florida State at home to ...
Augusta Free Press
Pittsburgh Steelers: Tomlin going with rookie Kenny Pickett as QB1 at Buffalo
Here’s how bad things are in Steeltown: Kenny Pickett, in relief of Mitch Trubisky, threw three INTs in Pittsburgh’s 24-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is sticking with him to start this week at Buffalo. “Kenny will start this week,”...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of securing their first win in conference play at the Cavaliers.
Jammie Robinson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week
Robinson recorded double-digit tackles for the first time this season against Wake Forest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off
See which student-athletes will be representing the UVA men's and women's basketball teams at the ACC Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week
Georgia Tech Loss 'Woke Up A Beast' Inside Pitt
The Pitt Panthers say they are entering this week with more focus and intensity.
5 Plays That Changed the Game as FSU's Rally Came Up Short Against Wake Forest
A detailed look at five game-changing plays in FSU's first loss this year.
Augusta Free Press
Best Michigan Sports Betting Apps | How To Bet On NFL Games In Michigan
Week 5 of the new NFL season is here and we’ve made this guide on how to bet on the NFL in Michigan. Along with a list of our top eight sportsbooks apps with free bets of upto $2500. Best Michigan NFL Betting Apps. How to sign-up at the...
Comments / 0