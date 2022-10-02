ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

CBS 8

Robbery suspects on the loose in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Two robbery suspects are on the loose Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man delivering marijuana products in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:31 p.m. Friday to the 7000 block of...
San Diego Channel

El Cajon police arrest 2 men after van pursuit

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Two men were arrested Saturday after a helicopter and police pursuit of a stolen van and a foot chase, the El Cajon Police Department said. At around 10:28 a.m. Saturday, a patrol officer was alerted to a stolen van out of San Diego, according to Lt. Will Guerin, EPD Patrol Division watch commander. A San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted the van and directed officers to East Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue.
Times of San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista

A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

A 30-year-old man dies after crashing into a tree in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in a pickup truck. The...
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Update

The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.
Times of San Diego

Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision; Other Driver Arrested

A two-car collision Friday in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood sent two people to the hospital and resulted in one driver being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash was first reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Kearny Villa Road.
CBS 8

Families rebuild one year after deadly Santee plane crash

SAN DIEGO — Santee residents remember the rush to rescue an elderly couple from their Santee home after a small plane crashed on the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle street nearly one year ago. "Seeing this place on fire; It looked like something out of a war video game,"...
NBC San Diego

Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
