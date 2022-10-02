Read full article on original website
Robbery suspects on the loose in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Two robbery suspects are on the loose Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man delivering marijuana products in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:31 p.m. Friday to the 7000 block of...
Man arrested in shooting death of another in San Diego
A 42-year-old man was arrested and suspected of murdering a 55-year-old man, according to San Diego Police Department.
Body found in South Bay debris fire; suspect arrested
A 42-year-old man suspected of killing another man and disposing his body in a fire in National City was arrested Friday, authorities said.
Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in San Diego
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she collided with another vehicle in the Balboa Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
San Diego Channel
El Cajon police arrest 2 men after van pursuit
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Two men were arrested Saturday after a helicopter and police pursuit of a stolen van and a foot chase, the El Cajon Police Department said. At around 10:28 a.m. Saturday, a patrol officer was alerted to a stolen van out of San Diego, according to Lt. Will Guerin, EPD Patrol Division watch commander. A San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted the van and directed officers to East Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue.
Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire
A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Oceanside officials approve unarmed security guards to patrol Downtown area
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A new program pitched by Oceanside officials to curb crime and other disturbances would allow unarmed security guards to assist Oceanside Police with patrols in the city's Downtown area. A one-year pilot program approved by City of Oceanside officials allows unarmed security guards to patrol some...
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista
A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
Pedestrian killed in Thursday night crash on I-8
Troopers closed multiple lanes of I-8 for about five hours overnight as they investigated the scene.
70-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Mountain View
San Diego Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Mountain View Thursday night.
Street race eyed as possible cause of I-8 crash that injured mom and 8 kids
Investigators looking into street race as possible cause of I-8 crash that injured mom and 8 kids; 10-year-old girl critically injured.
A 30-year-old man dies after crashing into a tree in Carlsbad
SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in a pickup truck. The...
Escondido Police Department Update
The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.
Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision; Other Driver Arrested
A two-car collision Friday in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood sent two people to the hospital and resulted in one driver being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash was first reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Kearny Villa Road.
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
Families rebuild one year after deadly Santee plane crash
SAN DIEGO — Santee residents remember the rush to rescue an elderly couple from their Santee home after a small plane crashed on the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle street nearly one year ago. "Seeing this place on fire; It looked like something out of a war video game,"...
Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department
Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
Neighbors react to 18-year-old shot & killed in Mira Mesa
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small shares the unanswered questions remaining after a deadly shooting in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood.
Man Suffers Major Injuries When Struck While Walking Along State Route 163
A pedestrian suffered major injuries Friday when a Toyota struck him as he walked in the lanes of state Route 163 near University Avenue. At approximately 2:13 p.m., the silver Toyota sedan, driven by a male, 65, from Chula Vista,. hit the pedestrian as he walked on SR-163 southbound from...
