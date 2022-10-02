The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO