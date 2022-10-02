ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers

One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
NFL
FOX Sports

Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Augusta Free Press

‘Hoos in the NFL: A look at how UVA alums did in Week 4 games

A total of 10 former Virginia football players are currently on NFL rosters, and several saw significant action over the weekend. Here’s a recap of each Wahoo alum’s performance in Week 4:. WR Olamide Zaccheaus (2018), Atlanta Falcons. Against Cleveland Sunday, Zaccheaus led the Falcons in receiving with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Forget analytics: Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t trust his defense vs. Bills

With the most accurate kicker in NFL history in his hip pocket, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to keep him on the sidelines in a 20-all ballgame against Buffalo. Faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yrd line with 4:15 remaining, Harbaugh decided to throw the analytics in the can and go for it. Under extreme pressure, quarterback Lamar Jackson, eluding a sack, throwing off the wrong foot, severely underthrew receiver Devin Duvernay in the right endzone, and the pass was intercepted by Bills safety Jordon Poyer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Best Illinois Sports Betting Apps | How To Bet On NFL Games In Illinois

If you’re looking for a sports betting app to bet on Week 5 of the new NFL season, then look no further than our list of the top eight with up to $2500 in free bets. There are 15 NFL games this weekend to bet on and you can use your free bet on markets such as moneyline, total points, player props, game props and same game parlays by signing up to the apps below.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy