Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Proposal would pay New Yorkers to report vehicles in parked in bike lanes
NEW YORK - A new bill in the New York City Council would allow all New Yorkers to submit photos of cars and trucks parked in bike lanes, bus lanes, and crosswalks in exchange for a portion of the ticket. The bill, sponsored by Councilmember Lincoln Restler of Brooklyn, would...
NYC speed camera revenue explodes. So much for ‘new chapter for traffic safety’ (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City officials say they want safer streets, particularly around schools. That’s why we’ve had the massive proliferation of speed cameras across the city over the last few years. It’s for the children. How many times have we heard that one?
NYC may soon pay you for reporting illegally parked cars
It is just a proposal for now, but it's already generating a lot of buzz. According to Bloomberg, New York City council member Lincoln Restler is pushing a bill that would reward New Yorkers with cash for reporting illegally parked cars around town. Specifically, city dwellers submitting photo or video...
Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
MTA to add cameras to buses along with 9 routes; fines start at $50
In the coming weeks, 300 MTA buses along nine routes will be outfitted with cameras that snap pictures of drivers who break the law.
‘We want to make sure we don’t hurt businesses’: Mayor Adams tours Staten Island paper mill threatened by NYC law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Portions of a New York City law threaten a Travis recycling plant, but Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that his administration would work to ensure that doesn’t happen. After a tour of Pratt Industries Paper Mill at the west end of Victory Boulevard, Adams...
Hundreds more MTA buses to be equipped with cameras to catch lane violators
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hundreds more MTA buses will soon be equipped with automated cameras to catch drivers violating bus lane rules throughout New York City. By the end of 2022, automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) cameras will be installed on 300 additional buses across nine different routes in Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabcradio.com
Protestors Upset Bronx Migrant Tent City Is Far From Public Transportation
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There was a protest outside City Hall Monday by immigrant rights activists who are upset about the placement of a migrant tent city in the Bronx. They say it’s too far away from public transportation and job opportunities. The city has set up a tent city in a parking lot in Orchard Beach.
WRAL
Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest
NEW YORK — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations...
nynmedia.com
With asylum seekers’ arrival in NYC, shelter advocates worry the city will cut legal corners
Late in the morning on Sept. 23, roughly 50 new arrivals to New York City – men, women and children, including several toddlers and babies – waited on chairs inside a gated-off section of the main entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were surrounded by bags of clothing and food, and several seemed busy feeding children.
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'An extrajudicial campaign of terror and kidnapping': Lawsuit accuses NYPD of illegally jailing people at Rikers without seeing judge
Four people who claim they were illegally jailed at Rikers Island immediately after arrest without having ever seen a judge and with no planned court date are suing the NYPD and the Department of Correction for the practice.
NBC New York
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
New York City to relocate relief center for migrants to Randall's Island amid flooding concerns
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is planning relocate the humanitarian relief center for asylum seekers to Randall's Island in response to backlash and flooding concerns at the Orchard Beach location.
CBS News
A first look inside some of New York's new marijuana farms
We're getting our first look inside some of New York's new marijuana farms. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan joined state cannabis managers from Albany as they visited smaller cultivators preparing for the first harvest of recreational pot.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Man waiting for train is shoved onto tracks at Union Square subway station
A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks from behind at the Union Square station on Monday night by an unprovoked attacker who remained at large Tuesday, police said.
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’
Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NY employees, police prepare for legal cannabis
Cannabis can be prohibited on company property and during work hours, but monitoring for drug use on the job can be difficult.
Comments / 2