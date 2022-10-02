Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Tony Romo had a priceless reaction to Aaron Rodgers' loud pre-snap F-bomb
This season has gotten off to a bit of a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers. He’s coming off an MVP season but no longer has a true No. 1 option at receiver. But on Sunday, we saw that frustration directed at someone besides his receivers. Yet, leave it to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL fans had way too many questions for Aaron Rodgers' hair during the Packers-Patriots game
As of late, Aaron Rodgers has been known to make some questionable decisions. It’s kind of his thing now. But out of all the odd moves Rodgers has made, his hairstyle for Week 4’s game against the New England Patriots has to be up there with the strangest of them all.
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
Proof Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is Following in the Quarterback's Footsteps
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. From passing footballs to passing down the love of the game. Tom Brady recently revealed that his son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, is playing high school football. And, of course, no. 12 is his no. 1 fan.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches
For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Miami Dolphins Are Adding A Quarterback With Tua Tagovailoa Out With Injury
In light of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the Miami Dolphins are adding depth at the quarterback position. Mike McDaniel announced this Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will miss Week 5 vs. the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will return. The Dolphins, as a result, are adding some depth ...
Stephen A. Smith: Baker Mayfield's Career is in Jeopardy
Stephen A. Smith thinks very little of Baker Mayfield's play this year.
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon is feeling the weight of the world after his fumble cost the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors
The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
