Clayton News Daily

Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets

Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Reacts To Fans Booing Him

Baker Mayfield was booed by his home fans on Sunday evening. The Carolina Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 26-16, on Sunday. Carolina is now 1-3 on the season, while Arizona improved to 3-2. During the game, Mayfield and the Panthers offense was booed by the fan base. The Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes crowned 'most exciting player' since Barry Sanders | UNDISPUTED

Following Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a sizable win on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Big Lead said in an article he is the most exciting football player since Barry Sanders. They noted Mahomes’ position has more autonomy and impact on the game at quarterback. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to that comparison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Sam Darnold News

After a preseason injury forced him onto injured reserve to start the 2022 NFL season, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is eligible to come off the list and return to the team. But it appears he's in no hurry to do that. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Darnold...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams

On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Cowboys-Rams

Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover) Moneyline: Rams -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Cowboys +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.00 total) Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined. Dallas is 4-2...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

The NFL's best division? How the former NFC Least changed its reputation

There have been plenty of jokes at the NFC East's expense over the past few years, and the division has collectively deserved every one of them. But four games into this season, nobody is laughing at this division anymore. It has the NFL's best combined record at 11-5. Three of...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

The New York Giants need to fortify their quarterback depth following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Big Blue is reportedly working out a bunch of passers today, including one name that should be familiar to fans: Jake Fromm. Fromm appeared in three games and started two for the...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Cowboys move up; Steelers, Colts in trouble

Not since Jimmy Eat World has the middle been this popular. Pardon the truly horrific wordplay, but that's the song I find myself singing as I put together these latest power rankings, sorting out the middle of a league that looks more wide open than ever. As long as your team looks passable, don't write yourself off yet.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Should Harbaugh, Ravens have gone for it on fourth down vs. Bills?

If you were to ask a Ravens fan about their team's record, they'd likely tell you the squad should be 4-0. The flock — guided by its acrobatic QB Lamar Jackson — comfortably breezed past the two teams it's collected wins against through Week 4: the New York Jets and New England Patriots. And it dominated its other two affairs as well, against the Miami Dolphins and this past Sunday vs. Buffalo.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

How the Cowboys defense can get even better than it is now

Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don't expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. After all, the Cowboys defensive coordinator has seen what this can look like at its absolute best. Long before he led this turnaround in Dallas, even before that fateful Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn oversaw NFL greatness as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and the iconic Legion of Boom.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in trouble?

Will the real Los Angeles Rams please stand up. Through four games this season, the defending Super Bowl champs have looked far from what many expected, now sitting at 2-2 following a deflating 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to...
NFL

