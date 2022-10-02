CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships could be for the taking, and playoff previews also could be in store for Week 8 of the high school football season. Only three games Friday will match six teams in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, highlighted by No. 1 Archbishop Hoban’s visit to No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary to renew their Akron rivalry — perhaps for the final time — and No. 19 Elyria Catholic visiting No. 25 North Olmsted in a big Great Lakes Conference tilt.

