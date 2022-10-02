ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights, Hudson can clinch conference crowns, Elyria Catholic-North Olmsted can swing GLC: Week 8 high school football preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships could be for the taking, and playoff previews also could be in store for Week 8 of the high school football season. Only three games Friday will match six teams in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, highlighted by No. 1 Archbishop Hoban’s visit to No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary to renew their Akron rivalry — perhaps for the final time — and No. 19 Elyria Catholic visiting No. 25 North Olmsted in a big Great Lakes Conference tilt.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Local Quarterbacks Shining

Highlights from this weekend included our great matchup with Canton South and Fairless, McKinley continuing to find themselves on the field (they also find themselves in 1 st place in the Federal) and a couple big upsets (Louisville and Northwest). Our broadcast game, South at Fairless, featured two prolific offenses...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina jumps into top 10 after St. Ignatius’ loss: Week 8 AP high school football poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s top high school football games of Week 7 caused a significant switch in the Division I state football rankings. St. Edward kept it’s No. 3 spot in the AP poll, and its No. 2 ranking in cleveland.com’s latest Top 25, after scoring 34 unanswered points to beat St. Ignatius 48-6. The Wildcats dropped out of Division I’s top 10 teams after the loss.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

BigShots Golf coming to Akron with full restaurant

AKRON, Ohio – BigShots Golf is coming to Akron. The interactive golf experience is similar to Topgolf, a competitor. BigShots will feature a full menu in an onsite restaurant and 44 heated bays where golfers will tee off year-round. It will cover 22,500 square feet and replace the former Hackers Bar & Grill.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

When will the Browns unleash Cade York? Guardians vs. Rays preview; Jose Ramirez’s Hall prospects: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we preview the Guardians’ playoff series vs. the Rays, as well as discuss the Browns’ struggles in Atlanta, and whether they will unleash kicker Cade York going forward.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025 with Cleveland first up in 2023

CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
CLEVELAND, OH
