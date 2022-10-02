Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights, Hudson can clinch conference crowns, Elyria Catholic-North Olmsted can swing GLC: Week 8 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships could be for the taking, and playoff previews also could be in store for Week 8 of the high school football season. Only three games Friday will match six teams in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, highlighted by No. 1 Archbishop Hoban’s visit to No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary to renew their Akron rivalry — perhaps for the final time — and No. 19 Elyria Catholic visiting No. 25 North Olmsted in a big Great Lakes Conference tilt.
High school football Week 8 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just three weeks remaining in the Ohio high school football regular season, and Week 8 is delivering some highly anticipated matchups across Northeast Ohio. Cleveland Heights, ranked No. 6 in Division I in the most recent AP state poll, can secure the Lake Erie League...
Ohio Super 25: Smaller school powers break through for Week 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon and Hamilton Badin met in last year’s OHSAA Division III state championship game. They could be on course for a rematch, and both jumped into the latest cleveland.com Ohio Super 25 for Week 8 of the high school football season. They state’s top two...
A Closer Look: Local Quarterbacks Shining
Highlights from this weekend included our great matchup with Canton South and Fairless, McKinley continuing to find themselves on the field (they also find themselves in 1 st place in the Federal) and a couple big upsets (Louisville and Northwest). Our broadcast game, South at Fairless, featured two prolific offenses...
Warren JFK’s upcoming football game canceled
Eagles are currently the top ranked team in Division VII Region 25
Medina jumps into top 10 after St. Ignatius’ loss: Week 8 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s top high school football games of Week 7 caused a significant switch in the Division I state football rankings. St. Edward kept it’s No. 3 spot in the AP poll, and its No. 2 ranking in cleveland.com’s latest Top 25, after scoring 34 unanswered points to beat St. Ignatius 48-6. The Wildcats dropped out of Division I’s top 10 teams after the loss.
Watch Josh Naylor drive in a pair for the Guardians with an RBI double in the first inning vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After two days off, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor made his presence felt Wednesday when he doubled in a pair of first inning runs against Kansas City to give Cleveland an early lead. Naylor, who entered the game with three hits in 19 at-bats during Cleveland’s...
The drumbeat of Cleveland baseball for nearly 50 years, John Adams continues the beat from afar
The Cleveland Guardians will be without their drumbeat as they begin the postseason on Friday. John Adams, who sat at the top row of the bleachers banging on a bass drum for nearly 50 years of Major League Baseball in Cleveland, hasn’t been to a game since 2019. Adams...
BigShots Golf coming to Akron with full restaurant
AKRON, Ohio – BigShots Golf is coming to Akron. The interactive golf experience is similar to Topgolf, a competitor. BigShots will feature a full menu in an onsite restaurant and 44 heated bays where golfers will tee off year-round. It will cover 22,500 square feet and replace the former Hackers Bar & Grill.
Cleveland Browns get run over by Atlanta ground game: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-2) lost to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) primarily because they couldn’t stop Atlanta’s ground game. Despite their leading rusher, Corderrelle Patterson, sitting out most of the second half Atlanta had 202 yards rushing to Cleveland’s 177 yards. It didn’t help...
Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
Myles Garrett returns to the practice field after accident and could face the Chargers: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, who flipped his Porsche multiple times on Sept. 26, returned to the practice field on Wednesday as the Browns prepare to host the 2-2 Chargers and their elite quarterback Justin Herbert. His return this early in the week means he has a good chance of...
Cleveland.com Top 25: Hoban, St. Edward strengthen standing, but who is heating up?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The race to No. 1 could come down to Week 10. Archbishop Hoban and St. Edward will meet in the final Friday of the regular season, which is still two weeks away, but both are rolling for the stretch run.
When will the Browns unleash Cade York? Guardians vs. Rays preview; Jose Ramirez’s Hall prospects: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we preview the Guardians’ playoff series vs. the Rays, as well as discuss the Browns’ struggles in Atlanta, and whether they will unleash kicker Cade York going forward.
Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
Sportsbooks at JACK Cleveland Casino and Thistledown Racino prep for late-November openings (photo gallery)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting is less than three months away, and the retail sportsbooks at the JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino are almost ready to open. JACK Entertainment is building casino-style betting lounges at each of its properties. Gino Del Pup, vice president of design...
Guardians’ American League Wild Card game times announced
The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-three American League Wild Card series beginning later this week.
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025 with Cleveland first up in 2023
CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals starting lineups for Oct. 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s game between the Guardians and Royals. Where: Progressive Field, 4:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (91-70) vs. Royals (65-96). Starting pitchers: RHP Aaron Civale (4-6,...
