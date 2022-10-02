Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride
EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates one year anniversary
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated its one year anniversary by giving recognition to chamber members and by presenting an annual report September 30 at Saint Mary’s Parish Center. The theme, 2022 Leagues Under the Sea, had guests enter the ball room through...
eastfieldnews.com
‘He was in the flesh:’ O’Rourke visit excites El Centro
With no remaining seats in sight, attendees filled the floor of El Centro’s performance hall in anticipation of governor candidate Beto O’ Rourke’s Oct. 3 rally. Five minutes before O’Rourke’s scheduled 12:30 p.m. appearance, attendees called for the candidate. The room’s deafening chatter culminated into fanfare when O’Rourke entered the scene at 12:44 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Chamber Hosting 2 Candidate Forums
HOLTVILLE — Separate candidate forums for Holtville Unified School District Board of Trustees and Holtville City Council will be hosted by the Holtville Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks. The school board forum will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Civic Center. With three seats available...
kwit.org
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County ROV Systems A-OK
EL CENTRO — Election Day is a month away and some 87,000 ballots will be going out to the voting public of Imperial County on Monday, Oct. 10. As such, there is no rest for the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ office. At the moment, Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale and her staff are prepping, organizing, and bracing themselves for the wave of ballots that will be arriving in the coming weeks.
Imperial, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kofa High School football team will have a game with Imperial High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County
More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Take Second at Nike TOC
MESA, Arizona — It was a volleyball weekend for the Holtville High School volleyball team as the Vikings participated in the 96-team Nike Tournament of Champions at Bell Bank Park here on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. Holtville (19-6 overall, 4-0 in Imperial Valley League) played seven...
holtvilletribune.com
2021 Gross Ag Value Up 12% Over 2020
EL CENTRO — Gross agricultural production in Imperial County for 2021 was valued at nearly $2.9 billion, a 12.8 percent increase over 2020, according to the most recent Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report. The 2021 report was presented to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on...
Fentanyl concerns with Halloween around the corner
Fentanyl has become a common drug on the streets and with Halloween coming up parents are concern and aware of them. The post Fentanyl concerns with Halloween around the corner appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holtvilletribune.com
Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff
DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
House in the 900 block of Pageant St. caught on fire
Earlier Monday morning, a fire broke out south of the 900 block of Pageant Street. The post House in the 900 block of Pageant St. caught on fire appeared first on KYMA.
Meth seized at the Wellton station
According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
sandiegocountynews.com
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty
Following a shocking mistrial in April, the saga of state prosecutors versus 26-year-old Izak Lucero will come to and end after another sudden turn of events in the retrial. The post No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty appeared first on KYMA.
Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond
On Monday, October 3, at approximately 6:43am, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash. The post Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond appeared first on KYMA.
Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mecca. It happened on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. a blue 2021 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Grant Street north of Avenue 65. The Ford truck left the roadway, collided with a rock on the right shoulder then The post Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0