lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Parks and Recreation offering classes, events this fall
From ditching your diet to digital music, Lynnwood Parks and Recreation is offering a range of classes this fall, including the following:. Ditch Diet Culture: Reclaim Your Power over Food & Eating Series Thursdays, Oct. 6-27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mindfulness Forest Walks – A Practice in Slowing down, Nourishing Calm,...
KING-5
Wenatchee native's critically acclaimed play goes all the way to Broadway and beyond
SEATTLE — Playwright and performer Heidi Schreck insists she did not set out to write a political play. She simply wanted to write about her time as a teenaged debater in Wenatchee. Her mom made her enter American Legion debate contests as way to pay for college. "I started...
Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
mltnews.com
Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids
One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
downtownbellevue.com
Lucky Strike to Expand Location at Bellevue Collection
In June 2022, Lucky Strike applied for a permit through the City of Bellevue to expand their current location. Lucky Strike is located on the second level of Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection. The entertainment venue currently features a bowling alley, arcade, and dining area. New work that has...
KING-5
Renton dessert shop infuses unique flavors in traditional macarons
RENTON, Wash. — It may be a dessert inspired by the French. But the Macarons at Macadon's in Renton, represent flavors from around the world. "The most unique right now are ube, passionfruit, guava, Thai tea," explained Michael Huynh, the owner of Macadons. "Those are Asian flavors that we have."
Eater
Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month
Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Volunteers needed for Lynnwood Halloween Hullabaloo Oct. 29
The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo on Saturday, Oct. 29. A variety of volunteer positions are available for day of the free event, which runs from 2-5 p.m. in the Lynnwood Recreation Center parking lot. If you are interested, visit the link...
thurstontalk.com
Meet Merida The Bitless and Her Princess at Avenue Espresso October 8
Head to Avenue Espresso’s 93rd Avenue location – inside the Lincoln Creek Lumber parking lot – on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to meet local equine celebrity Merida The Bitless. Her owner, Kristina Lotz, will be dressed as your favorite Celtic princess to hand out treats and pose for photos with Merida The Bitless. It’s all part of their campaign to become America’s Favorite Pet!
Filipino American History Month kicks off with two-day event in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Filipino American History Month is kicking off in a big way in downtown Seattle. The Palengke National is putting on a two-day event in collaboration with the Filipino Community of Seattle Small Business Resiliency Network. The two-day cultural event will have music, food, arts & crafts, dance and entertainment.
southsoundmag.com
Make the Most of Halloween in Tacoma and Pierce County
Summer just ended, but you might be ready for another break. Maybe something low-key and relaxing, with beautiful scenery, good food, and even better beverages. Or maybe something that will haunt your dreams for the next couple of months. How about both?. Follow this three-day itinerary to find the best...
seattlerefined.com
Rocket Taco and Whidbey Island Ice Cream: a perfect pairing
Restaurant reservations on Whidbey Island during the summer months can be quite the challenge—many require reservations, which book up VERY quickly. We discovered Rocket Taco in the Freeland area on a beautiful summer evening on Whidbey. Thankfully, no reservations are required. <="" sd-embed="">. This small, cute taco shop is...
seattlerefined.com
Stomping Grounds: Brandon Burnstead brags on Kirkland
My wife and I lived in Seattle for the better part of a decade. I flat out love the city. But when our family started growing, we knew it was time to move to the 'burbs'. We ended up in the Kirkland area. Honestly, when we first moved I was...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington's picks for the top five things to do locally with kids this...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
idesignarch.com
Secluded Rustic Stone and Log Home in the Alpine Forest
Set into an alpine cedar forest in Carnation, Washington, this modern stone lodge draws inspiration from the surrounding natural beauty. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture and built by Hamish Anderson Custom Homes, the rustic home unites the interiors with the wonder of the outdoors. The dramatic double height main...
Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral
SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
425magazine.com
Issaquah’s New Paseo Has a Menu Built for Comfort Food Season
The anticipated summer opening of the first Eastside location of Paseo in Issaquah was met with crowds of people clamoring for its Caribbean-style sandwiches as well as the opportunity for repeat visits to explore the full menu. The late Anthony Bourdain lauded Seattle’s Paseo as a must-try, with the signature...
KING-5
From Baltimore to Tacoma: Chicken and waffles and a great big smile
TACOMA, Wash. — "It's hard to explain," Buddy Brown says in a busy kitchen where chicken is frying and waffles are browning. "But this is literally my dream come true. It's weird to see it happen like this." With Buddy's Chicken & Waffles, Buddy Brown has created a sensation...
