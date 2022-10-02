Read full article on original website
Paige’s Pajamarama: 6 CNY schools compete for “coziest” supporter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year, six Central New York schools are competing for “coziest” supporter for Paige’s Pajamarama. Paige’s Pajamarama, in support of pediatric cancer, began back in 2019 when Cicero-North Syracuse High School students challenged Liverpool High School students to raise money for the cause by creating a video, which ended up going viral.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Extraordinary Talent: Kate O’Leary
(WSYR-TV) — It’s a great time to be in the marching band at Syracuse University. With so much school spirit, it’s been a great start to freshman year for a Marcellus musician. Carrie Lazarus has an update on this Extraordinary Talent. Her mom played the flute, so...
Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
West Genesee cruises past Watertown on the high school gridiron
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee Wildcats football team picked up their third straight win, cruising past visiting Watertown on Saturday 48-12. West Genny senior quarterback Vincent Firenze threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in the win. West Genesee (4-2) will hosts Baldwinsville next Friday...
Oh my gourd: Pumpkin patches in CNY
CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for pumpkin to do? Tis the season of overindulging in all things fall! Here are some local pumpkin patches that just may fulfill all of your seasonal needs!. The Pumpkin Hollow. For 24 years now, The Pumpkin Hollow has been open for visitors to...
MACNY celebrates Manufacturing Day by touring local manufacturing companies
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. kicked off their celebration of Manufacturing Day on October 7 with student tours at manufacturing companies throughout Central New York. Friday, students from the Syracuse Institute of Technology toured the Westrock...
“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” coming to the Landmark Theater
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clear your schedule. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will be coming to town mid-March. Bluey is an Australian cartoon show for young children that began airing in the United States back in March 2021. This upcoming March, 6-year old Bluey, her...
Dakota Davis semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse redshirt senior Dakota Davis is a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The complete list of semifinalists was announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) on Wednesday. The Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the...
Your Stories Q&A: Popular I-81exit near Destiny USA, back open
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have a welcomed update for the 16,000 drivers who take a popular exit off I-81 North near Destiny USA. Exit 24A to Onondaga Lake Parkway is back open to drivers. It had been shut down since mid-July for surface repairs to the ramp. The...
Fuel spill involving United Airlines plane at Hancock Airport
Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A fuel spill involving a United Airlines plane bound for Newark forced the plane to delay its departure, and passengers to be evacuated at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport on Friday evening. The Executive Director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, Jason Terreri, tells...
New app allows Cortland parents to track child while riding school bus
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been about a month since students in Central New York returned back to the classroom to begin the new school year, and with a new year, comes some changes at the Cortland City School District. Getting back into that school routine can be...
Amazon: Needs 700 local employees for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon announced on October 6 that they are looking to hire more than 700 employees in the Syracuse and Central New York region for the holiday season. Positions will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time. Amazon released that they will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus...
Even during a bye week business is booming on and off the SU Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Even during a bye week for the SU Orange restaurants and other businesses are still booming including Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Syracuse. “Business has been super good for us throughout the week and the weekend we really don’t have a slow day, thank god,” General Manager Richard Decuffa said.
Syracuse men’s soccer knocks off 4th ranked Wake Forest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – From kickoff to the final whistle, No. 7 Syracuse men’s soccer shutdown No. 4 Wake Forest in a major 2-0 victory. The Orange held the nation’s best-attacking team without a goal and just five shots on target. Senior forward Levonte Johnson won...
