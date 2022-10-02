ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Russell Knutson

BOONE, Iowa—On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Russell Leo Knutson passed away at the age of 94. Russell was born on August 24, 1928, to Mary and Wilmer Knutson of Soldier, Iowa. He grew up on a western Iowa farm and became a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII, earning a purple heart. After the war, he married Donna Hummel of Cushing, Iowa, on September 9, 1951, attended Iowa State University, obtaining a degree in engineering, and began working for the Department of Agriculture. After living in Des Moines, and retiring after 30 years, he moved to the country north of Boone, Iowa, where he built a home, worked a small farm, and broke and trained mustangs, horses, and a mule.
BOONE, IA
kwbg.com

Wallace Loudon

BOONE, Iowa—Even though his language would sometimes be a little “salty”, Wally was a kind and very caring individual who was put on this earth for a reason. He was able to save his nephew Rob from a raging barn fire. While driving down a country road, he came upon a man in a field trapped in a corn picker. Wally was able to free what was left of the man’s arm, and get him to a medical facility. He was a levelheaded thinker yet was not one to command the conversation.
BOONE, IA
