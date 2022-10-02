Read full article on original website
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
Russell Knutson
BOONE, Iowa—On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Russell Leo Knutson passed away at the age of 94. Russell was born on August 24, 1928, to Mary and Wilmer Knutson of Soldier, Iowa. He grew up on a western Iowa farm and became a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII, earning a purple heart. After the war, he married Donna Hummel of Cushing, Iowa, on September 9, 1951, attended Iowa State University, obtaining a degree in engineering, and began working for the Department of Agriculture. After living in Des Moines, and retiring after 30 years, he moved to the country north of Boone, Iowa, where he built a home, worked a small farm, and broke and trained mustangs, horses, and a mule.
Crop Progress Condition Report, Harvest Progressing
DES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. “Iowa farmers are moving full speed ahead with corn and soybean harvest across the state,”...
Finalists Named for 2022 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest
CLIVE, Iowa—For two decades, Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest has been drawing attention from connoisseurs near and far. After all, the coveted title is not just given away in what many consider the heart of tenderloin country. The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is kicking off National...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Former Iowan may move back to the state after Hurricane Ian demolishes Florida business
DES MOINES, Iowa — Living in Iowa since he was seven, Jason Crosser, decided to make Florida his home after college. A teacher at the time, he was looking to get rid of his personal gaming items he'd been collecting for decades. Crosser says, "I've been collecting since I...
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
Wallace Loudon
BOONE, Iowa—Even though his language would sometimes be a little “salty”, Wally was a kind and very caring individual who was put on this earth for a reason. He was able to save his nephew Rob from a raging barn fire. While driving down a country road, he came upon a man in a field trapped in a corn picker. Wally was able to free what was left of the man’s arm, and get him to a medical facility. He was a levelheaded thinker yet was not one to command the conversation.
Western Iowa veterans take off on Honor Flight to D.C. Tuesday
All over the country, honor flights take veterans involved in past wars and conflicts to the nation’s capital. From the Omaha area, 47 service members were scheduled for Tuesday’s Honor Flight.
Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa
As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
Vondran Running for Iowa House
94th District Republican candidate Mike Vondran of Davenport, founded TAG Communications, a full service advertising and marketing agency, 32 years ago. It now has a staff of 30. "I actually know what it's like and how hard it is to make a payroll on Friday. It's not manma from heaven...
Area Bands Take Part in 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
CLARINDA, IA – Several area school bands placed in parade and field competitions at the 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In Parade Competition, Worth County placed third and Stanberry placed 4th in High School Class 1A. South Harrison placed 4th in High School Class 2A. In...
DeJear responds to Gov. Reynolds campaign ad
An ad released by Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign this week caused controversy for using footage of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a Black woman who some believe resembles Reynolds' opponent Deidre DeJear.
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
