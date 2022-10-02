Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Woman saved from burning SUV following two vehicle crash on Old 27 in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Quick thinking by a witness to a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Old 27 just north of Pearl Road possibly saved the life of a woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles when it caught on fire. The Branch County Sheriff’s...
abc57.com
Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
wtvbam.com
Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
Man in critical condition after crashing into semi on US-31
After crashing into a semi-truck, a southbound Ford Focus was knocked off the road to the left, struck a tree, and burst into flames.
wtvbam.com
Two boys injured in Saturday night Steuben County hit and run crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – Two youngsters were injured Saturday night in a Steuben County hit and run crash. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office the crash that occurred on County Road 275 North near the Lake James Golf Club at about 8:55 p.m.. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision
A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
wfft.com
Suspected vehicle in Steuben County hit and run involving two minors identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township Saturday night has been identified. The incident happened near Lake James around 8:55 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say two boys, ages 12 and...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle
An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a crash on Manhatten Avenue in Elkhart. The man was identified as Terry W. Frost Jr. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed. Frost was declared dead at the scene. The incident...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
wfft.com
Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
Fox17
MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
WANE-TV
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
