ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Sherwood, MI
Crime & Safety
Branch County, MI
Accidents
Sherwood, MI
Accidents
Branch County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Sherwood, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision

A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle

An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
22 WSBT

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a crash on Manhatten Avenue in Elkhart. The man was identified as Terry W. Frost Jr. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed. Frost was declared dead at the scene. The incident...
ELKHART, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
MONTPELIER, OH
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Traffic Accident#Borgess Hospital#Life Care#Air Care#The Sheriff S Department
WANE-TV

3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
QUINCY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
ANGOLA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wfft.com

Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Fox17

MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy