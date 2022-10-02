Better Business Bureau: How you can help people impacted by Hurricane Ian and avoid being scammed

TULSA, Okla. — Hurricane Ian was a devastating storm that slammed into the east coast as a powerful category storm just last week. The storm wiped out homes and businesses in Florida, and FOX23 sat down with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to talk about how Oklahomans can help the victims and avoid being scammed.

“We’ve got wonderful guys in the electric trucks and the plumbers and roofers that are ready to help,” said BBB’s Amie Mitchell. “But you’ve also got the scammers.”

You may already be seeing social media campaigns asking for help, and Mitchell explained that when a charity asks for the help, the appeal should be upfront and clear about exactly which disaster relief services you are supporting.

The BBB said to give to experienced groups and to be cautious of newly-formed organizations. While these organizations may have good intentions, they may not be able to carry out their promises.

Make sure the charity you’re supporting has an on-the-ground presence. The BBB said you want to considering avoiding the middleman and give directly to charities that have a presence in the region.

Another important thing to remember: the BBB is a great resource.

“Make sure the charity has a great rating with the Better Business Bureau.

You can go to the BBB’s website, Give.org, to make sure a charity meets all 20 BBB standards for accountability.

