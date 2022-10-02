ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer notches 2-0 victory over USI for 4th win in a row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The majority of the Bellarmine University men's soccer team didn't have direct knowledge of the storied rivalry with Southern Indiana, but you wouldn't have known that Tuesday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Playing on a single day's rest, Bellarmine scored a pair of second-half goals...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer's final homestand begins with Stetson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will welcome Stetson for a 7 p.m. (ET) contest Thursday in its penultimate home game of the regular season. Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4 ASUN) and Stetson (5-6-1, 2-1-1) are meeting for the second time in the Division-I era. The Hatters captured last season's meeting 1-0 in DeLand, Florida, after netting the golden goal with just under five minutes left in the second overtime.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine settles for 12th place finish in Butler Fall Invitational

INDIANAPOLIS—The Bellarmine University women's golf team turned in an up and down performance at the Butler Fall Invitational at Highland Country Club on Monday and Tuesday to finish in 12th place in the 15-team field. After opening with a 322 team score on the par-70 layout, the Knights shaved...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
bellarmine.edu

Reid earns another MSFL honor, named Defensive Player of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bellarmine sprint football is undefeated through its first three games in program history, and the individual accolades have certainly followed. For the third consecutive week, a Bellarmine player has earned a weekly award from the Midwest Sprint Football League. This time, Brenden Reid was announced as the MSFL Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Malik Cunningham has “concussion-like symptoms,” and his status for Saturday’s game against Virginia is up in the air. —Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up some closing thoughts on Louisville’s loss to Boston College. —State of Louisville has a great deep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Is a coaching change financially viable for Louisville football?

As University of Louisville athletics tries to right the ship during turbulent times in football and basketball, a lack of funding may jeopardize its ability to replace its football coach. Nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, Louisville faces the decision of whether or not to retain head coach...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Topgolf looking to open in Louisville before Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Topgolf in Louisville’s east side is looking to open before Thanksgiving. “It’s really finishing touches and then to get everything in the building that we need to service all of Louisville. Furniture is on its way. Everything we need to make Topgolf Topgolf is on its way,” said Hollie Hollie Patierno, director of operations at Topgolf Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

