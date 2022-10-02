LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will welcome Stetson for a 7 p.m. (ET) contest Thursday in its penultimate home game of the regular season. Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4 ASUN) and Stetson (5-6-1, 2-1-1) are meeting for the second time in the Division-I era. The Hatters captured last season's meeting 1-0 in DeLand, Florida, after netting the golden goal with just under five minutes left in the second overtime.

