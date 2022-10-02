Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
bellarmine.edu
Men's soccer notches 2-0 victory over USI for 4th win in a row
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The majority of the Bellarmine University men's soccer team didn't have direct knowledge of the storied rivalry with Southern Indiana, but you wouldn't have known that Tuesday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Playing on a single day's rest, Bellarmine scored a pair of second-half goals...
bellarmine.edu
Women's soccer's final homestand begins with Stetson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will welcome Stetson for a 7 p.m. (ET) contest Thursday in its penultimate home game of the regular season. Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4 ASUN) and Stetson (5-6-1, 2-1-1) are meeting for the second time in the Division-I era. The Hatters captured last season's meeting 1-0 in DeLand, Florida, after netting the golden goal with just under five minutes left in the second overtime.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine settles for 12th place finish in Butler Fall Invitational
INDIANAPOLIS—The Bellarmine University women's golf team turned in an up and down performance at the Butler Fall Invitational at Highland Country Club on Monday and Tuesday to finish in 12th place in the 15-team field. After opening with a 322 team score on the par-70 layout, the Knights shaved...
Wave 3
UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
bellarmine.edu
Betz recognized as ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches
ATLANTA—The ASUN Conference announced men's basketball's preseason honors on Wednesday afternoon, and Bellarmine's Juston Betz was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in a vote of the league coaches. Last season, Betz was the ASUN's third-best rebounder with an average of 7.1 per game, a statistic made...
bellarmine.edu
Reid earns another MSFL honor, named Defensive Player of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bellarmine sprint football is undefeated through its first three games in program history, and the individual accolades have certainly followed. For the third consecutive week, a Bellarmine player has earned a weekly award from the Midwest Sprint Football League. This time, Brenden Reid was announced as the MSFL Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Malik Cunningham has “concussion-like symptoms,” and his status for Saturday’s game against Virginia is up in the air. —Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up some closing thoughts on Louisville’s loss to Boston College. —State of Louisville has a great deep...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of securing their first win in conference play at the Cavaliers.
stateoflouisville.com
Is a coaching change financially viable for Louisville football?
As University of Louisville athletics tries to right the ship during turbulent times in football and basketball, a lack of funding may jeopardize its ability to replace its football coach. Nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, Louisville faces the decision of whether or not to retain head coach...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
WLWT 5
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947. That was the date...
WHAS 11
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Wave 3
Topgolf looking to open in Louisville before Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Topgolf in Louisville’s east side is looking to open before Thanksgiving. “It’s really finishing touches and then to get everything in the building that we need to service all of Louisville. Furniture is on its way. Everything we need to make Topgolf Topgolf is on its way,” said Hollie Hollie Patierno, director of operations at Topgolf Louisville.
