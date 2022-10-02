ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

The Barbara Stone Foundation to host its ‘CAN Talks’ event

The Barbara Stone Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting programs for individuals with disabilities, will host its “CAN Talks” event on Oct. 18 at Centre Stage in Greenville. “The first-ever ‘Can Talks’ event held was in 2019, and we are excited about our 2022 speakers who will highlight...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville celebrates 10 years with UofSC School of Medicine campus

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville is celebrating 10 years of sending physicians into the world. The school held its 10th anniversary gala in September, but Dean Marjorie Jenkins says the school plans on celebrating the anniversary throughout the year. “As a community we celebrate the people,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
Columbia, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Women Giving to accept applications for 2023 grants

Greenville Women Giving, a women’s collective giving organization serving Greenville County, announced Oct. 3 it will begin accepting grant applications from local nonprofits on Nov. 1. The organization will award five grants in May 2023 to Greenville County-based organizations with programs focused on one of the following areas:. Arts.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hispanic Heritage Festival held in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hispanic-American Women's Association hosted its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sunday. The organization has put on the festival for more than a decade, but this was the first time it was held at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville. The event included live music, food, drinks,...
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Conestee Nature Preserve celebrates ReWa partnership with bridge naming

Conestee Nature Preserve celebrated its longstanding partnership with Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) Sept. 27 by naming one of its two major bridges after the wastewater service provider. In unveiling a new sign for the ReWa Connector, Conestee Nature Preserve Executive Director Michael Corley said ReWa’s support has been vital in...
GREENVILLE, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Benjamin E. Mays: A man within his star

Visitors traversing the U.S. Civil Rights Trail through South Carolina’s Upstate are well served in ensuring Greenwood is high upon their list of must-see destinations. This modest community lays claim to the birthplace of Benjamin E. Mays, Greenwood County’s most distinguished native son. Here the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site — a museum, cultural site, archives, and educational center — shines to share the story of a man from humble origins, born one generation removed from slavery, who went on to become one of the greatest educators of our time and mentor to our nation’s most notable civil rights leaders.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
GREER, SC
luxury-houses.net

Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville

The Residence in Asheville is on an exceptionally generous golf course lot offering extraordinary views of Mt Pisgah, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Eastwood Rd, Asheville, North Carolina; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,570 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828-279-3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
COLUMBIA, SC

