greenvillejournal.com
The Barbara Stone Foundation to host its ‘CAN Talks’ event
The Barbara Stone Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting programs for individuals with disabilities, will host its “CAN Talks” event on Oct. 18 at Centre Stage in Greenville. “The first-ever ‘Can Talks’ event held was in 2019, and we are excited about our 2022 speakers who will highlight...
greenvillejournal.com
Nick Bush of United Ministries named as UHC 2022 Humanitarian Award recipient
United Housing Connections has named Nick Bush, program manager of United Ministries’ Place of Hope Day Shelter, as its 2022 Humanitarian Award winner, the organization announced Oct. 3. “United Ministries is so proud to have Nick on our staff team and all of the ways that he truly serves...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville celebrates 10 years with UofSC School of Medicine campus
The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville is celebrating 10 years of sending physicians into the world. The school held its 10th anniversary gala in September, but Dean Marjorie Jenkins says the school plans on celebrating the anniversary throughout the year. “As a community we celebrate the people,...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Fine Arts Center student earns perfect score on AP 2-D Art and Design exam
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Fine Arts Center student has become only the second in the school's 48-year history to earn a perfect score on the AP 2-D Art and Design exam. Myles Thompson says he started drawing when he was about 7 or 8 years old. But...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville named on Condé Nest Traveler’s ‘best cities in the U.S.’
Condé Nast Traveler announced its annual Readers Choice Awards on Oct. 4 for the best cities in the U.S., naming Greenville in the “best small cities” portion. Describing the city as on “the cusp of stardom,” the article mentions key city landmarks. “Its dynamic urban...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Women Giving to accept applications for 2023 grants
Greenville Women Giving, a women’s collective giving organization serving Greenville County, announced Oct. 3 it will begin accepting grant applications from local nonprofits on Nov. 1. The organization will award five grants in May 2023 to Greenville County-based organizations with programs focused on one of the following areas:. Arts.
WYFF4.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival held in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hispanic-American Women's Association hosted its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sunday. The organization has put on the festival for more than a decade, but this was the first time it was held at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville. The event included live music, food, drinks,...
Should the Furman Professor be suspended for alleged ties to white supremacy?
An investigation is ongoing at Furman University and a professor is not teaching or on campus, as it is ongoing. Furman President Elizabeth Davis sent a letter to University employees on Friday notifying them of the investigation.
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
Holiday help for local students
Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.
greenvillejournal.com
Conestee Nature Preserve celebrates ReWa partnership with bridge naming
Conestee Nature Preserve celebrated its longstanding partnership with Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) Sept. 27 by naming one of its two major bridges after the wastewater service provider. In unveiling a new sign for the ReWa Connector, Conestee Nature Preserve Executive Director Michael Corley said ReWa’s support has been vital in...
SC university investigating claim that professor participated in 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally
Furman University announced it was investigating claims that one of its professors participated in a rally affiliated with white supremacist groups.
greenvillejournal.com
Paris Mountain park expansion latest example of county trust’s impact
When the Greenville County Historic and Natural Resources Trust was formed two years ago, there was open skepticism expressed by some Greenville County Council members about how much impact the group would have on efforts to preserve the county’s land and heritage. But as it progresses into its third...
Raleigh News & Observer
Benjamin E. Mays: A man within his star
Visitors traversing the U.S. Civil Rights Trail through South Carolina’s Upstate are well served in ensuring Greenwood is high upon their list of must-see destinations. This modest community lays claim to the birthplace of Benjamin E. Mays, Greenwood County’s most distinguished native son. Here the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site — a museum, cultural site, archives, and educational center — shines to share the story of a man from humble origins, born one generation removed from slavery, who went on to become one of the greatest educators of our time and mentor to our nation’s most notable civil rights leaders.
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
