Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops
SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
Sioux City Journal
Five years after accident, the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids' return as Western Iowa Tech students
SIOUX CITY -- More than five years ago, three children arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a horrific school bus crash in their native Tanzania. Wilson, then 12 years old, and Sadhia and Doreen, then both 13, were the sole survivors of the crash that killed 33 of their seventh-grade classmates, two teachers and the bus driver in the accident which occurred in the East African nation.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley gets three new music teachers
ROCK VALLEY—A trio of tuneful teachers are new this academic year in the Rock Valley School District’s music department. Drew Paulsen is the new band director for grades 5 and 9-12, while married couple Tyson and Kalli Lund oversee band for grades 5-8 and choir for grades 6-8, respectively.
Sioux City Journal
Akron lawyer named new judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY -- An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
Sioux City Journal
Dordt University announces two alumni award winners
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the recipients of two alumni awards:. Aaron Van Beek (class of 2018) has been named the 2022 Horizon Award recipient, which identifies alumni who are community-minded and entrepreneurial—those who are using their knowledge, gifts, and talents to participate in God's redemptive work in the world. Van Beek serves as board president and CEO for Midwest Honor Flight, an organization that flies “as many veterans from Northwest Iowa, the state of South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., as we can find—at no cost to the veteran.”
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Schools look for community input on superintendent hiring process
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board wants community input on desired leadership traits of a future superintendent. A survey asking community members what characteristics and traits they want in a new Sioux City school superintendent is now live. The survey is available at https://bit.ly/3xY1bGU, or can be accessed...
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan High School crowns homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY -- Jason Breen and Reese Chicoine were crowned homecoming king and queen for Bishop Heelan High School on Friday. Breen is the son of Matt and Bridget Breen and Chicoine is the daughter of Jennifer Chicoine and Randy Anderson. Homecoming queen candidates and their parents also included: Sophia...
Sioux City Journal
Fifth annual Siouxland Big Give raises more than $190,000
SIOUX CITY -- For the second year in a row, the total donation for Siouxland Big Give has exceed $190,000. Currently in its fifth year, Siouxland Big Give -- a 24-hour online giving blitz that took placed Oct. 4 -- connected citizens with 100 different area nonprofits, ranging from children's programs, animal welfare, arts and culture, and veteran services.
Sioux City Public School Foundation Trying To Pay Off Students’ Lunch Balances
(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City Public School Foundation is trying to pay off student loan balances. The nonprofit group is asking the public to pledge one dollar for 30 days and share what it calls its 30/30/30 program with 30 friends. Through last week the district had a negative balance of almost 13-thousand dollars to its Food Service Department. The foundation says that debt could be an estimated 145-thousand by the end of the current school year.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules
The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City will lose about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods plans to shut down its offices in Dakota Dunes next year. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in the sprawling office complex that anchors Dakota Dunes' Two Rivers Business Park. Tyson announced Wednesday that all corporate staff in the Dunes, Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., will move to the meat company's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion takes the SDHSAA Class A boys golf title, Heelan heads to state
ABERDEEN, S.D. — For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Swedish American Fraternal Organization to host 'folk music tour'
SIOUX CITY — Vasa, Sioux City's chapter of the Swedish American Fraternal Organization, is set to hold a "folk music tour" on Saturday afternoon. The event, set for 1:30 p.m. at 315 Hamilton Blvd., is called "Boys on the Road in Demark" and is by Bill Peterson and Friends.
Sioux City Journal
Gooseggs: Orange City Unity Christian hands Hinton a shutout 3-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Orange City Unity Christian's 3-0 blanking of Hinton at Hinton High on October 4 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Hinton squared off with Akron-Westfield in a...
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Lawton-Bronson girls, MMCRU boys win meet in Kingsley
KINGSLEY, Iowa – The Lawton-Bronson girls and MMCRU boys won the Kingsley-Pierson cross country meet Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course. Jolee Mesz led the Lawton-Bronson girls with a 19:49.44 to win the individual title. The Eagles total 40 team points. Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson took second with 54 points, followed by MVAOCOU, Hinton and Westwood.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
Sioux City Journal
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
