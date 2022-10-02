As Mashed reported in an exclusive interview earlier in 2022, in May, Coca-Cola decided to discontinue its long-standing tea brand, Honest Tea. The announcement came as a shock to original Honest Tea founder, Seth Goldman, who gave the brand its start in the late 1990s. In our May interview, he spoke to Mashed about the important role Honest Tea played in both consumers' and agricultural producers' lives, as well as the void that would now be felt in the marketplace — and how this void inspired him to create a new tea line with much of the same team that helped start Honest Tea.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO