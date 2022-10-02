ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Monarch’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Audiences Double After A Week of Multiplatform Viewing While ‘9-1-1’ is Fox’s Most-Streamed Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox dramas “Monarch” and “The Cleaning Lady” both saw a double in total viewership after one week of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. “Monarch” had its series premiere on Sept. 11, a week before the Sept. 19-25 window that Nielsen considers the beginning of the 2022-2023 TV season. Therefore, the country music drama was on its second episode by premiere week. According to Live + Same Day data, Episode brought in 1.7 million total viewers, but that number has increased to 3.7 million after seven days of viewing on digital platforms. Fox says that to date, “Monarch” has reached 18.7...
Daily Mail

Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service

Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
winemag.com

‘You Treat Everyone the Same with Dignity and Respect,’ Says Tonya Pitts, Sommelier of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards

With her enthusiastic, individualized approach and a magnanimous charitable streak, Tonya Pitts is a prime example of how sommeliers can impact the wine world far beyond the confines of the restaurants whose lists they shepherd. Pitts currently is wine director of One Market in San Francisco, where she manages a...
Mashed

Seth Goldman Goes 'Back Into The Iced Tea World' With New Brand Just Ice Tea - Exclusive Interview

As Mashed reported in an exclusive interview earlier in 2022, in May, Coca-Cola decided to discontinue its long-standing tea brand, Honest Tea. The announcement came as a shock to original Honest Tea founder, Seth Goldman, who gave the brand its start in the late 1990s. In our May interview, he spoke to Mashed about the important role Honest Tea played in both consumers' and agricultural producers' lives, as well as the void that would now be felt in the marketplace — and how this void inspired him to create a new tea line with much of the same team that helped start Honest Tea.
