Brian Hoyer out for game, rookie Bailey Zappe in at QB
A week after losing their starting QB to a severe ankle injury, the Patriots are now down to their third-string QB against the Green Bay Packers.
Brian Hoyer, under center as Mac Jones recovers from a “severe” ankle injury, was knocked out of the game with a head injury after taking a sack in the first quarter.
Rookie Bailey Zappe was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
