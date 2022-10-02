Brian Hoyer out for game, rookie Bailey Zappe in at QB

A week after losing their starting QB to a severe ankle injury, the Patriots are now down to their third-string QB against the Green Bay Packers.

Brian Hoyer, under center as Mac Jones recovers from a “severe” ankle injury, was knocked out of the game with a head injury after taking a sack in the first quarter.

Rookie Bailey Zappe was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group