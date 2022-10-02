Patriots BREAKING at Packers: Brian Hoyer Out, Rookie Bailey Zappe In After Vet QB Suffers Head Injury

Brian Hoyer heads to the locker room, giving way to rookie Bailey Zappe entering the game for the Patriots at Green Bay.

With incumbent starter Mac Jones already on the sidelines as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer got the start in his stead .

However, after only two offensive series in the Pats Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers , Hoyer headed to the blue medical tent for evaluation for a head injury. Shortly thereafter, Hoyer headed to the locker room, giving way to rookie Bailey Zappe entering the game.

The Western Kentucky product was selected 137th overall by the Pats in the 2022 NFL Draft. Like Hoyer, he is a strong logistical fit within New England’s style. Zappe is similar to Jones, in that he has a quick release and is an accurate, short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He moves well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure.

However, it should be noted that Zappe is an untested rookie. In order to be an effective pro, he must improve upon his accuracy when throwing on the move. While he does not project as a particular mobile quarterback, his skill set fits well within New England’s system. Despite some impressive moments during training camp and preseason action, Zappe has been a healthy inactive for the Patriots first three games of the season.

With Hoyer’s departure from the field, Zappe is now seeing his first NFL action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

