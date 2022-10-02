Brian Hoyer’s injury vs. Packers means it’s Bailey Zappe time for Patriots with Mac Jones already hurt

Read full article on original website
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers
New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Robert Kraft disagreed with Patriots starting Brian Hoyer against Packers
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer. During a recent episode of...
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Even in a loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to score a minor victory for himself. According to OptaSTATS, Brady just became the first player in the history of the NFL to pull off the performance he just had in the Bucs’ 41-31defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas […] The post Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram
When it comes to Antonio Brown, just expect the unexpected. Brown has found himself in the middle of controversy again when a video surfaced recently of him showing incredibly alarming behavior in a Dubai swimming pool. It does not stop there. In an odd follow-up to that, Antonio Brown tried to blame everyone but himself […] The post Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Thomas gets worrying injury update from Saints’ Dennis Allen ahead of Week 5
New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas’ coveted return in 2022 has been somewhat derailed by his recent injury. Thomas has been dealing with a toe injury of late and Dennis Allen provided an important and concerning update on the wideout’s status ahead of Week 5. Via John Hendrix, Thomas is still a bit […] The post Michael Thomas gets worrying injury update from Saints’ Dennis Allen ahead of Week 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally relented and inserted rookie QB Kenny Pickett into an NFL regular season game. Will Pickett be the permanent starter moving forward? What can we expect from him? Here are our bold predictions for Kenny Pickett after he replaced Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4. The age of Kenny Pickett […] The post 4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera drops tone deaf response when asked about Commanders fans’ complaints
The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Washington’s consistent struggles as of late have drawn the ire of fans. Head coach Ron Rivera shared a questionable response to the Commanders fans’ complaints, per John Keim On Twitter. “This...
Von Miller drops update on his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been very open on his attempts to bring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr to the team. The free agent wide receiver is recovering from a torn ACL and is yet to sign with a team for the season. Miller has once again made his...
Kenny Golladay’s knee injury diagnosis just the latest setback for embattled former Giants star
To say that Kenny Golladay has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season with the New York Giants is a massive understatement. It’s as if Golladay has been trapped in the Murphy’s Law vortex. Not only has he seen his role dwindle amid a lack of playing time, he also suffered a massive injury […] The post Kenny Golladay’s knee injury diagnosis just the latest setback for embattled former Giants star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
