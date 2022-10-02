ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday's Steelers-Jets game, according to police.

The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and the victim fell an estimated 40 feet, sources told KDKA.

Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital, but he later passed from his injuries, per a statement from police.

An investigation is now underway.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

