Environment

Metro News

Morgantown native rides out Ian in Florida

VENICE, Fla. — A native of Morgantown said Hurricane Ian was his first, and likely the last hurricane he plans to experience. Mark Furfari and his wife have a home in Venice, Florida and stayed put as the storm approached. “We live in a ‘c’ zone and they were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County

UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTRF

Select tickets on sale Thursday for WVU men’s hoops

Two mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package will include the Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU volleyball opens homestand against Kansas State

The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year

LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
LOWELL, OH
WTRF

Bossi and Chang set for All-American Championships

The doubles pair of sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang of the West Virginia University tennis team head to Cary, North Carolina, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Women’s All-American Championships from Oct. 5-9, at the Cary Tennis Center. Live streams of the matches will be available...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Greene County SWAT team sworn in

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

October 2022 is officially “Active People, Healthy Nation” Month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Heart Walk last week raised $73,000 of their $100,00 goal with over 300 walkers. A new initiative in Wheeling is putting West Virginia on the map with the American Heart Association. The CDC leads a national initiative called “Active People, Healthy Nation”...
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtuz.com

Polar Express Tickets on Sale

Nick McWilliams reporting – Although the weather only recently changed, the Christmas season is right around the corner. In the spirit of the holidays, the Polar Express will be back at the Dennison Depot Railroad Museum from December 1st through the 4th and the 8th through the 11th. Tickets...
DENNISON, OH
WTRF

Edgington Lane Playground receiving $500,000 in renovations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Speaking of getting out and getting active, one of Woodsdale’s most used playgrounds is finally being renovated as part of the Edgington Lane Park Improvement Project. Over the last 6 years, City Council has made parks and playgrounds a priority, and this playground is...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. GET MORE LOCAL NEWS HERE. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

