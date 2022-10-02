Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Here are the impacts we could see locally
PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Ian will make its second landfall today in South Carolina. After landfall, it will move farther inland. Ian will lose intensity when on land, but before it dissipates, it will produce rain over much of the eastern United States. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the...
Mugs were filled as the rain poured at St. Joseph School Oktoberfest
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The pouring rain didn’t stop the mugs from being filled as St. Joseph the Worker School in Weirton rang in the new month. Their Oktoberfest packed the Madonna High School gym with all things fall, including caramel apples and tiny pumpkins. Even a few brave food trucks were happy to serve […]
Morgantown native rides out Ian in Florida
VENICE, Fla. — A native of Morgantown said Hurricane Ian was his first, and likely the last hurricane he plans to experience. Mark Furfari and his wife have a home in Venice, Florida and stayed put as the storm approached. “We live in a ‘c’ zone and they were...
Nicky’s Garden Center has all of the fall fixings: mums, pumpkins, cornstalks, and more
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – October has officially begun, which means that fall decorations are in full swing. So far this season, Nicky’s Garden Center is off to a great start with their best-selling mums that they grow on site and are in full bloom. They also have all...
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County
UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
Ohio Valley entertainer remembers Loretta Lynn as genuine and a born entertainer
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Country music star Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. In the Ohio Valley, fellow country singer Slim LeHart shared the Jamboree stage with her many times. He recalls talking over old times with her, every time she came to Wheeling to perform. He said she was a natural born performer. […]
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
Select tickets on sale Thursday for WVU men’s hoops
Two mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package will include the Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma...
WVU volleyball opens homestand against Kansas State
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year
LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
Bossi and Chang set for All-American Championships
The doubles pair of sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang of the West Virginia University tennis team head to Cary, North Carolina, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Women’s All-American Championships from Oct. 5-9, at the Cary Tennis Center. Live streams of the matches will be available...
East-West Stadium undergoing upgrades and renovations
Upgrades and renovations are being made to East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
Greene County SWAT team sworn in
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
October 2022 is officially “Active People, Healthy Nation” Month
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Heart Walk last week raised $73,000 of their $100,00 goal with over 300 walkers. A new initiative in Wheeling is putting West Virginia on the map with the American Heart Association. The CDC leads a national initiative called “Active People, Healthy Nation”...
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
Polar Express Tickets on Sale
Nick McWilliams reporting – Although the weather only recently changed, the Christmas season is right around the corner. In the spirit of the holidays, the Polar Express will be back at the Dennison Depot Railroad Museum from December 1st through the 4th and the 8th through the 11th. Tickets...
Edgington Lane Playground receiving $500,000 in renovations
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Speaking of getting out and getting active, one of Woodsdale’s most used playgrounds is finally being renovated as part of the Edgington Lane Park Improvement Project. Over the last 6 years, City Council has made parks and playgrounds a priority, and this playground is...
West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. GET MORE LOCAL NEWS HERE. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and...
