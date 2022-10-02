The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO