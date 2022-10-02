ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 major takeaways from Florida's blowout win over Eastern Washington

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
The Florida Gators dominated the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sunday, 52-17.

A blowout win is expected whenever Florida gets the chance to host an FCS squad, but last year’s debacle against Samford proved that these games can’t always be taken for granted. The defense didn’t look hot through the first few drives of this game, but the offense seized the momentum early and the rest of the team fell in line.

Eastern Washington managed to score a pair of touchdowns once the second team came in, but this was a Florida win all the way. It’s hard to learn anything from a contest with a skill gap as big as this one, but the second team coming helps us assess Florida’s depth at certain positions. With that in mind, this week’s takeaways will focus on the freshmen, backups and reserves that impressed the most.

Florida needed a big win after facing three top-20 opponents through the first four weeks of the season, and this should help boost the team’s confidence heading into another conference matchup.

Kitna might be better than we thought

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Many expected Jalen Kitna to make his debut in this game, but Anthony Richardson’s minor injury in the first half forced the redshirt freshman onto the field early. Don’t worry, Richardson is fine and returned to the game to finish with 185 yards and two touchdowns and an interception on 6-for-9 passing, but it was Kitna who led the team with 208 yards and a touchdown.

Richardson is in no danger of losing his starting to job to Kitna, but No. 11 still impressed in his first time out. He found Caleb Douglas for a 62-yard score and hit Ricky Pearsall in the second quarter for a 22-yard gain. A better defense might pick up on his tendency to dump it off to the running back, but Kitna was more than enough to carve up EWU.

Eventually, Jack Miller III will return to action and take that backup spot back from Kitna, but he’s approaching redshirt territory if he doesn’t rejoin the team within the next few weeks.

Napier's changes on defense seeing mixed results

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

After Eastern Washington drove down the field on its first drive of the game and settled for a field goal, the Eagles didn’t score again until the fourth quarter. Allowing a pair of garbage-time touchdowns with backups on the field for both teams isn’t too concerning, but Florida still gave up more yards to EWU than Montana State did.

The Gators started some young players and let plenty of freshmen play this week, but those excuses only hold up for so long. Let’s focus on the good, though.

Kamari Wilson looked good in place of the injured Trey Dean at safety. He punished receivers for making catches downfield, finishing the day with three tackles. Diwun Black was impressive during the fourth quarter until he went down with a minor injury. Black was the player who made the onside recovery to give Florida a shot at the end of the Tennessee game. Napier said that he had to earn more playing time during the week, and this might have done it. Let’s hope that the injury isn’t too serious.

Lorenzo Lingard should get a few more snaps

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

It was a weird day on the ground for Florida. Eight players got carries, but a receiver and quarterback ended up leading the team in yards despite each getting just one attempt. Pearsall’s sweep play went for 76 yards and a touchdown, and Richardson took off once for a 45-yard gain.

But when it comes to the running backs, it was Lorenzo Lingard who led the way with 44 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Fans have been waiting for the former five-star recruit to get the ball all season, and this could be the start of an increased role for him. Despite being listed on the depth chart as the fourth option, Napier hasn’t given him touches in a competitive game. Hopefully, this performance changes Napier’s mind and Lingard will see the field a bit more often moving forward.

Florida has some talented young receivers

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Richardson and Kitna spread the ball around pretty evenly against Eastern Washington. Justin Shorterhad a 75-yard touchdown and Xavier Henderson finished the night with a pair of catches for 39 yards, but it was the younger guys who did most of the damage.

Daejon Reynolds had his best game of the year with two catches for 74 yards. He previously had just one reception for five yards. Douglas had the big 62-yard touchdown catch from Kitna and was targeted a team-high three times.

Shorter will leave after this year, and there are questions about the depth in the wide receiver room. Douglas and Reynolds looked like playmakers of the future this week.

Remember, it's Eastern Washington...

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Before anyone claims that Florida is fixed and that brighter days are ahead, let’s remember that this is FCS Eastern Washington. The Gators are supposed to chew up and spit out teams like this every time they come through. Just because Samford made it a shootout last year, doesn’t mean the expectations have changed.

If Florida goes out and beats Missouri by two touchdowns or more, then we can talk about the Gators being back. Georgia struggled against Mizzou, and Florida’s defense still needs to prove itself against an SEC program. We’ll know a lot more about this team in a week than we do now.

crescentcitysports.com

LSU at Florida football game to kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Independent Florida Alligator

Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns

On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Over and out: Williston punches through Newberry 42-19

Williston’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newberry 42-19 in Florida high school football on October 3. Williston moved in front of Newberry 28-13 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Williston breathed fire to a...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida

As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County sheriff dies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Columbia County crash ends deadly

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Verizon resolves issues calling 911 in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are reporting issues with Verizon customers being unable to call to 911 appear to be resolved. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 911 calls coming into the Alachua County 911...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
