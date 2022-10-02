ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One critical after wreck on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biker severely hurt after I-40 crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt after a crash late Friday night. At approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-40 near North Hollywood Street. When officers arrived, they found a person on a motorcycle hurt after the crash. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Driver dead after crashing into tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash Saturday evening. SCSO said the car struck a tree, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department. The incident happened on North Reid Hooker Road at 7 p.m.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Men wanted for firing shots in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis. Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street. According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense

UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child victims identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
WREG

Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MEMPHIS, TN

