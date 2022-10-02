Read full article on original website
Related
Vacant Memphis church set on fire twice in same day, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant church in Memphis was set on fire twice Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). The blaze happened at a church in the 1500 block of S. Perkins. The first fire was set at 4:29 p.m., and the second was set at...
One critical after wreck on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Biker severely hurt after I-40 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt after a crash late Friday night. At approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-40 near North Hollywood Street. When officers arrived, they found a person on a motorcycle hurt after the crash. The...
actionnews5.com
Driver dead after crashing into tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash Saturday evening. SCSO said the car struck a tree, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department. The incident happened on North Reid Hooker Road at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
West Memphis woman found dead in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not […]
actionnews5.com
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
Man killed in Chicksaw Gardens shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Chicksaw Gardens late Friday night. At approximately 9:35 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Goodwyn Circle, off Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
actionnews5.com
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
actionnews5.com
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Men wanted for firing shots in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis. Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street. According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in […]
Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense
UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
Child victims identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
Man arrested following West Memphis Homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is arrested in connection with a West Memphis Homicide on Saturday, according to police. On Oct. 8, at 1:15 am officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street to a woman shot in a car. Detectives were able to develop Elijah Singleton...
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
Elderly man with medical condition missing from Memphis, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man from Memphis. Neavery Anderson was last seen in a large jacket or bathrobe in the area of Cromwell Avenue early Friday morning. He was last seen on foot, according to...
Comments / 1