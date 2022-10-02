ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire's staff reactions to Florida's big win over EWU

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aP8r4_0iJHOI9p00

Following a frustrating month that saw Florida football split its two games, the Gators finally got a chance to beat up on a weaker team while getting some playing time for those who have been buried deep on the bench.

The game did not start out all that encouragingly, with the visiting FCS Eastern Washington Eagles marching down the field for an early score that could have been much worse if not for some clutch defense that held them to a field goal. After that, Florida’s star quarterback Anthony Richardson took over and turned the dial up to 11.

EWU pushed back after a big heave put the Gators on top after just one play on offense, once again bullying Florida’s defense back into its own territory before sputtering out on fourth down. It was pretty much all Orange and Blue from that point on.

Now that the dust has settled from Florida’s Week 5 tuneup game against the Eagles, the Gators Wire staff assembled to give their immediate takes in the aftermath of the most encouraging performance seen this season. Take a look below at how each respective contributor felt about the outcome in our weekly good, bad and ugly format.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VQ0A_0iJHOI9p00
AlanYoungblood/Gainesville Sun

GOOD: There was a great deal of good in this game, even against an inferior opponent. The offense clicked from play one, and while it took a couple of series for the defense to figure things out, it was able to make the appropriate adjustments — which has not always been the case. The fact that we can all breathe a sigh of relief that the cupboard is not completely barren behind Richardson is a positive as well.

BAD: Watching the defense get bullied at the beginning of the game bodes poorly entering the remainder of the SEC schedule. With a roster that ostensibly has a higher level of talent, you would not expect an FCS school to push down the field like the Eagles did, but here we are.

Florida cannot afford to get behind in games considering the mercurial nature of its offensive corps and if EWU could take an early lead, so can Mizzou and the rest of the conference slate.

UGLY: Seriously, the penalties on special teams play – particularly on kickoffs — are just getting ridiculous. Typically, problems like this are a litmus test for the overall discipline of that corps and there is no reason to doubt that adage now. Hopefully, Napier can shake things up a bit on that front moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sonc6_0iJHOI9p00
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

GOOD: I’m not one to take away too many positives from a game like this, but putting up a 50-burger isn’t anything to scoff at. Even if it was against Eastern Washington, scoring that many points is impressive, and it wasn’t just the Anthony Richardson show today. Kitna looked decent on a few long balls, and he ended up leading the team in passing yards. Ricky Pearsall also deserves some love for the 75-yard sweep.

BAD: It feels weird to call a defensive effort “bad” after a team keeps its opponents out of the end zone for three quarters, but here we are. The second team gave up a pair of late touchdowns and exposed how little depth Florida has on that side of the ball. The defensive backs looked lost on a few plays, and EWU finished with over 400 yards on offense. Don’t let the score fool you, there’s work to be done. Let’s see how this defense holds up against Mizzou next week and then reassess things.

UGLY: Nothing on the field was awful enough to warrant the “ugly” designation from me this week. We take wins like these when we can, especially after last year’s game against Samford. The team did its job this week.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCXQA_0iJHOI9p00
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

GOOD: Florida was able to do whatever it wanted on offense, which it should be able to do in a game like this. The only negative was that they kept putting the defense back on the field with quick scores. Richardson looked like the quarterback he was eight days ago and Florida was able to show off the young receivers that will be a big part of next year’s team.

BAD: I will never stop harping on it, but when will the special teams start playing special football? Florida had its fifth penalty of the season — fifth! — on a kickoff return and had a field goal blocked. It almost feels like a tie on special teams would be a win for this team.

UGLY: It’s difficult to get after a defense that only allowed three points when all of the first-teamers were in there. But allowing 423 yards when you should be able to physically manhandle an FCS opponent is crazy and lends credence to my theory that this defense is not fixable this season.

I know that the last two scores were against back-ups, but Florida cannot count on Ventrell Miller to make every single play.

Sergio De La Espriella - Staff Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKZH7_0iJHOI9p00
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

GOOD: When your first offensive play of the game is a 75-yard touchdown pass, it’s going to be a good day. Richardson continues to improve with consistent game reps. Granted, this competition level is the weakest the Gators will face this season.

Even so, it was nice to see the offense really take care of business. Even the backups did a great job. Jalen Kitna made everyone feel comfortable about the backup under center, and Richardson clearly looked happy for him when he got his first career scoring pass.

Morale is high; vibes are good. Other players I want to highlight include Kamari Wilson, Rashad Torrence II, Lorenzo Lingard, Jaydon Hill, and Ricky Pearsall.

BAD: The opening drive saw Eastern Washington head down the field and come away with just a field goal. If this wasn’t an FCS team, they probably score a touchdown. The defense locked in after that, but the slow start is a pattern. They need to come out of the gate ready to go if they want to be successful in conference play.

UGLY: I guess we can say Richardson’s interception to start the second half? Maybe the blocked field goal attempt late in the game? Saying there was some “ugly” stuff in this game would be too picky. Should Richardson have thrown into that type of coverage to start the second half? No. Should the field goal unit have been more locked in? Yes.

Let’s take a blowout win where we can. This energy could go a long way in Billy Napier’s first season.

List

List

List

List

Gallery

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Cheney, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Cheney, WA
State
Florida State
Cheney, WA
Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
247Sports

Quotes: Napier, Florida players after blowout win over EWU

Here is what Florida head coach Billy Napier, redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp and sophomore offensive lineman Richie Leonard had to say after the Gators' 52-17 win over Eastern Washington in Gainesville on Sunday afternoon. Billy Napier:. Opening statement:. “Before we get going here,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game

Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
crescentcitysports.com

LSU at Florida football game to kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Football at Florida Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Independent Florida Alligator

Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns

On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ewu#Florida Gators#Bullying#American Football#College Football#Fcs Eastern#Washington Eagles#Gators Wire
WGNO

LSU-Florida kickoff time announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators. This week, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville Eastside escapes close call with Citra North Marion 14-6

Gainesville Eastside weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-6 victory against Citra North Marion in a Florida high school football matchup on October 3. Defense ruled the first quarter as Gainesville Eastside and Citra North Marion were both scoreless. The Rams opened a thin 7-0...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Over and out: Williston punches through Newberry 42-19

Williston’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newberry 42-19 in Florida high school football on October 3. Williston moved in front of Newberry 28-13 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Williston breathed fire to a...
WILLISTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville left mostly unscathed after Hurricane Ian

Edna Hamilton was watching TV and eating a Wendy’s chicken sandwich when a three-foot wide 75-foot tall oak tree thundered down on her Gainesville home, sending a 15-foot branch through the roof of her living room. Hurricane Ian sideswept Gainesville on the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing gusts that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy