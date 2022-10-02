Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Missouri's Mevis lands SEC Special Teams award
(Columbia) -- Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Mevis hit 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+, during a tight loss to Georgia. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
KTBS
Missouri's Hollenbach picks up SEC weekly honor
(Columbia) -- Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. Hollenbach totaled six saves in a 1-1 draw with No. 21 ranked Mississippi State on Friday. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
KTBS
Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule
(Columbia) -- Missouri baseball has announced their 2023 conference schedule, featuring 10 weekend series for the Tigers. Five of the series will be at Taylor Stadium in Columbia and five will be on the road. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
KTBS
Missouri moves 2023 game with Memphis to St. Louis
(Columbia) -- Missouri football will play in St. Louis in 2023 for the first time since 2010. Missouri’s game with Memphis, scheduled for September 23rd, 2023, will now be played at St. Louis’ The Dome at America Center. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man inducted into Missouri Horseshoe Tossing Hall of Fame
Jefferson City — Horseshoe tossing might not have the same flare as Friday Night Lights, but for Jefferson City native Steve Johnson, it was a sport that stood out to him when he was just 10-years old. "From the first day I picked it up, I was thinking about...
krcgtv.com
High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6
Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
abc17news.com
Southern Boone’s Brooklyn Smith battles to get back on field
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southern Boone softball player Brooklyn Smith was diagnosed with B Lymphyblastic Lymphoma this past summer and is now in the fight against cancer. With the entire community coming together to support her, Brooklyn is hoping to be back on the field doing what she loves in the near future.
kbia.org
Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are
Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
939theeagle.com
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to honor Columbia Orthopaedic Group next month
The Columbia Orthopaedic Group will receive the John Q. Hammons Founder’s award during November’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Columbia. Hall of Fame officials say the Columbia Orthopaedic Group supports the Hall of Fame’s numerous events and has been a great resource in identifying doctors and athletic trainers for consideration for induction.
kwos.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc17news.com
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
kttn.com
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
939theeagle.com
Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager
A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
939theeagle.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City burglar sentenced to shock incarceration for five burglaries
A St. Louis man is sentenced for breaking into five Cole County businesses earlier this year. Myron Blount pleaded down last week to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. He was sentenced Friday to 120 days of shock incarceration on each count. The burglaries happened...
kjluradio.com
Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week
Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
Comments / 0