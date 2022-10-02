ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Missouri's Mevis lands SEC Special Teams award

(Columbia) -- Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Mevis hit 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+, during a tight loss to Georgia. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
COLUMBIA, MO
KTBS

Missouri's Hollenbach picks up SEC weekly honor

(Columbia) -- Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. Hollenbach totaled six saves in a 1-1 draw with No. 21 ranked Mississippi State on Friday. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
COLUMBIA, MO
KTBS

Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule

(Columbia) -- Missouri baseball has announced their 2023 conference schedule, featuring 10 weekend series for the Tigers. Five of the series will be at Taylor Stadium in Columbia and five will be on the road. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
COLUMBIA, MO
KTBS

Missouri moves 2023 game with Memphis to St. Louis

(Columbia) -- Missouri football will play in St. Louis in 2023 for the first time since 2010. Missouri’s game with Memphis, scheduled for September 23rd, 2023, will now be played at St. Louis’ The Dome at America Center. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Florida, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Columbia, MO
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
krcgtv.com

High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6

Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Southern Boone’s Brooklyn Smith battles to get back on field

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southern Boone softball player Brooklyn Smith was diagnosed with B Lymphyblastic Lymphoma this past summer and is now in the fight against cancer. With the entire community coming together to support her, Brooklyn is hoping to be back on the field doing what she loves in the near future.
ASHLAND, MO
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are

Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou Football#Pff#Grading#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Pro Football Focus#Mu#Lsu
939theeagle.com

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to honor Columbia Orthopaedic Group next month

The Columbia Orthopaedic Group will receive the John Q. Hammons Founder’s award during November’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Columbia. Hall of Fame officials say the Columbia Orthopaedic Group supports the Hall of Fame’s numerous events and has been a great resource in identifying doctors and athletic trainers for consideration for induction.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
MACON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager

A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week

Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
ASHLAND, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy