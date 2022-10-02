ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The warm, dry pattern continues into mid-week

WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and chilly temperatures, mostly in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Through the morning, sunshine will warm temperatures quickly. By noon, we’ll likely reach the lower 80s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues into Wednesday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. A few...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter Wednesday & Thursday

TONIGHT: It will be clear, calm & dry tonight. Temperatures warmed to the low 80s Tuesday afternoon and should cool fairly quickly. Down to the 70s by 6pm, 60s by 10pm and back to the 50s again after midnight. Some 40s are also expected elsewhere around the state. WEDNESDAY: It...
ARKANSAS STATE
State
Arkansas State
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter through mid-week

TONIGHT: A pleasant start to the work week will lead to a calm, quiet and cool night. Temperatures lower to the 70s by 7pm and to the 60s from 9pm through midnight. Low temps will bottom out in the low 50s in central Arkansas with some 40s farther north. TUESDAY:...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s how to view Wednesday’s International Space Station flyover

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The International Space Station is set to fly over Arkansas Wednesday night and conditions are nearly perfect!. According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station will fly over Central Arkansas Wednesday night starting at 7:44 pm. It will first be visible in the northwest sky at 7:44 and be directly overhead around 7:47 and exit the southeast sky at 7:50.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas

Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk

Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
ARKANSAS STATE
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
knau.org

Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
ARIZONA STATE
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fox16.com

Collared bear, deer OK to harvest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
ARKANSAS STATE
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE

