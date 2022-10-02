Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The warm, dry pattern continues into mid-week
WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and chilly temperatures, mostly in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Through the morning, sunshine will warm temperatures quickly. By noon, we’ll likely reach the lower 80s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues into Wednesday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. A few...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter Wednesday & Thursday
TONIGHT: It will be clear, calm & dry tonight. Temperatures warmed to the low 80s Tuesday afternoon and should cool fairly quickly. Down to the 70s by 6pm, 60s by 10pm and back to the 50s again after midnight. Some 40s are also expected elsewhere around the state. WEDNESDAY: It...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter through mid-week
TONIGHT: A pleasant start to the work week will lead to a calm, quiet and cool night. Temperatures lower to the 70s by 7pm and to the 60s from 9pm through midnight. Low temps will bottom out in the low 50s in central Arkansas with some 40s farther north. TUESDAY:...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s how to view Wednesday’s International Space Station flyover
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The International Space Station is set to fly over Arkansas Wednesday night and conditions are nearly perfect!. According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station will fly over Central Arkansas Wednesday night starting at 7:44 pm. It will first be visible in the northwest sky at 7:44 and be directly overhead around 7:47 and exit the southeast sky at 7:50.
Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas
Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk
Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
List of counties under burn bans in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Even though it's fall, that doesn't mean dry conditions can't spark fires across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a high wildfire risk. The Arkansas Forestry Division announced counties that are under a...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
fox16.com
Collared bear, deer OK to harvest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Arkansan describes terrifying storm weather during Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is hitting home for one Arkansan this week in Florida.
Food deserts common in Arkansas, ACHI report shows
In more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019, according to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Which fish are best to catch when it gets cold in Tennessee?
As fall commences, the temperatures drop and crowds of recreational anglers pack up their tackleboxes. However, fishery biologists with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say fall and winter are some of the best times to catch certain species of fish.
Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses, study shows
A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022.
