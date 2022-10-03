Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Potential candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
With Tony La Russa announcing Monday afternoon that he won’t return as the White Sox’s manager in 2023 due to health issues, the organization’s focus now turns to who will replace him. Here’s a look at who could be in the mix.
White Sox' Jose Abreu Says He Wants to Play Baseball in 2023
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want...
Why José Abreu asked to sit for White Sox season finale
Will Tuesday prove to be the last time we see José Abreu in the starting lineup in a White Sox uniform?. Abreu, whose future with the White Sox beyond this season is cloudy, was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s season finale — as acting manager Miguel Cairo said would be the case Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues￼
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa,...
Why Cubs' Contreras ready to answer if Cardinals call
Whatever comes next for Willson Contreras in his All-Star career, he’s ready for every option, any team in free agency and considers this crossroads in his career a “goal” and a “dream coming true” that he has earned. And if anyone believes he hasn’t considered...
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
Tony La Russa steps down due to health reasons
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he is stepping down and will not return for the 2023 season. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. The White Sox announced La Russa would not return to the dugout for the remainder of the 2022 season, leaving the 2023 season in doubt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award
Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
Davis Martin exits White Sox finale with apparent injury
Davis Martin exited the White Sox 2022 season finale on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The White Sox training staff and acting manager Miguel Cairo went out to visit Martin in the second inning. Martin, who started Wednesday's game, eventually walked off with the training staff. It was not immediately...
‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency
The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
numberfire.com
Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Will the White Sox Hire a New Manager?
When will the White Sox hire a new manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team.
White Sox' Tony La Russa: ‘Our Record Is Proof I Didn't Do My Job'
Tony La Russa: 'Our record is proof I didn't do my job' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst Tony La Russa's announcement he will step down as the White Sox manager on Monday, he took the blame for the team's record this season. "I was hired to provide positive...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell joining Padres' bench Wednesday
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Bell an extra day off to prepare for their Wild Card matchup with the...
Week 4 winners, losers: 49ers' two losses don't age well
Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?! It’s time to declare winners and losers from Week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stroman vouches for Willie Harris as White Sox manager
On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping away as the White Sox manager due to ongoing health issues. At the same conference, Rick Hahn mentioned announced the beginning of the search for a new manager. To that, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman says he knows the perfect person for the...
Pat Hughes, Steve Stone named finalists for Ford Frick Award
Cubs radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes and White Sox television analyst Steve Stone were named two of the 10 finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award, which recognizes excellence in baseball broadcasting from the Baseball Hall of Fame.
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans
White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that, Rick Hahn shares the same sentiments. "We, like the fans, felt the level of...
Cairo emotional discussing La Russa stepping down
It’s a question Cairo has been asked on at least one occasion over the last month, after he took over as White Sox acting manager in wake of La Russa’s absence due to health-related issues. But Cairo’s most powerful answer came Monday night, when asked the same question...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0