White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Tony La Russa steps down due to health reasons

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he is stepping down and will not return for the 2023 season. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. The White Sox announced La Russa would not return to the dugout for the remainder of the 2022 season, leaving the 2023 season in doubt.
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award

Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
ClutchPoints

‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency

The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
NBC Chicago

When Will the White Sox Hire a New Manager?

When will the White Sox hire a new manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team.
numberfire.com

Josh Bell joining Padres' bench Wednesday

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Bell an extra day off to prepare for their Wild Card matchup with the...
