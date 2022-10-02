Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a traffic circle in Lansing will close for several days due to a manhole cover repair. According to city officials, the southeast portion of the roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square will close Friday. Drivers heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue will be...
WILX-TV
Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prepare for closures starting around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6. Lansing Public Service announced road closures on Thursday due to Lansing’s 5:01′s The Block:AID event in Downtown Lansing. The following streets will also experience closures:. Washington Square between Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street will...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police partner with community leaders for blood drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Mid-Michigan religious leaders are joining the East Lansing Police Department for an American Red Cross blood drive Friday. The event is part of National Faith and Blue Weekend will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther Chapel, located on Abbot Road near City Hall.
WILX-TV
More two-way streets now in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the Downtown Lansing area may want to pay closer attention to their drive through the Capital area. The streets of Pine and Walnut have been converted from one-way streets to two-way streets south of West Oakland Ave. People like Jimmy Truax, who has lived near Walnut and Saginaw for 30 years, have mixed feelings about the change.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
WILX-TV
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during raids at Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store. Four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso closed due to sewer repair
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso will be closed to repair a sanitary sewer line. According to city officials, the closure will be between Kenwood Drive and George Street. It is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon. Residents are asked to avoid the area. Subscribe to...
WILX-TV
Official 2022 state Christmas tree coming from Clinton County
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A St. Johns tree is headed to the Capitol for the holiday season. The 63-foot spruce was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. “We bought the property this past...
WILX-TV
Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019, due to dwindling demand. Until Dec. 31, customers can redeem bridge tokens at the...
WILX-TV
Meridian Twp. Police announce free Halloween Open House
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Visitors can tour the Police Department and meet the Meridian Twp. Police officers at the Public Safety Building. “We love hosting this event every year,” said Lieutenant Bart Crane. “It is a wonderful opportunity for the community members to meet our staff, tour the police building and just have a great time.”
WILX-TV
Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing has an open date
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming after an announcement earlier this year, Raising Cane’s first Michigan restaurant has an opening date in East Lansing. Back story: Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October. The restaurant will host a soft opening event on Oct. 17, when...
Eaton Area EMS ambulance services will remain in place
A possible plan from Sparrow Health Systems to get rid of ambulance services in Eaton County is now off the table, but local leaders are still expressing concerns for the future.
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WILX-TV
Lansing man biked over 73,000 miles since being cancer free
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who battled cancer is now taking his message on the road. The Lansing man biked more than 73,000 miles, that’s about three times around the world. Gar Watson is a cancer survivor and bicyclist. He started biking because of his cancer treatments. “I...
Why are Michigan's gas prices higher than the country's average?
A lot of drivers going to see a dreaded sight as they head to work this morning with another big jump at the pump.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
