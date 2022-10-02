ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prepare for closures starting around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6. Lansing Public Service announced road closures on Thursday due to Lansing’s 5:01′s The Block:AID event in Downtown Lansing. The following streets will also experience closures:. Washington Square between Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street will...
WILX-TV

East Lansing police partner with community leaders for blood drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Mid-Michigan religious leaders are joining the East Lansing Police Department for an American Red Cross blood drive Friday. The event is part of National Faith and Blue Weekend will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther Chapel, located on Abbot Road near City Hall.
WILX-TV

More two-way streets now in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the Downtown Lansing area may want to pay closer attention to their drive through the Capital area. The streets of Pine and Walnut have been converted from one-way streets to two-way streets south of West Oakland Ave. People like Jimmy Truax, who has lived near Walnut and Saginaw for 30 years, have mixed feelings about the change.
WILX-TV

Official 2022 state Christmas tree coming from Clinton County

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A St. Johns tree is headed to the Capitol for the holiday season. The 63-foot spruce was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. “We bought the property this past...
WILX-TV

Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019, due to dwindling demand. Until Dec. 31, customers can redeem bridge tokens at the...
WILX-TV

Meridian Twp. Police announce free Halloween Open House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Visitors can tour the Police Department and meet the Meridian Twp. Police officers at the Public Safety Building. “We love hosting this event every year,” said Lieutenant Bart Crane. “It is a wonderful opportunity for the community members to meet our staff, tour the police building and just have a great time.”
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WILX-TV

Lansing man biked over 73,000 miles since being cancer free

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who battled cancer is now taking his message on the road. The Lansing man biked more than 73,000 miles, that’s about three times around the world. Gar Watson is a cancer survivor and bicyclist. He started biking because of his cancer treatments. “I...
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
