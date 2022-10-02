ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, GA

DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcdHQ_0iJHNdXB00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials.

DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.

The man was found dead upon their arrival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A witness at the scene stated the victim was arguing with someone in a car when the person began shooting at the man.

The victim’s identity remains unclear.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in a car.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating the shooting.

Tune into Channel 2 live at 5:30 p.m. for the latest on this developing situation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Tan Duong
2d ago

drove by today, saw the body laying in front of the Lakes apartment complex in Clarkston. Sadly gun law allowed anyone without license can purchase or carry one.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say

SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Clarkston, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Clarkston, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tv News#Violent Crime#North Indian#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot

ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

College Park shooting puts one person in hospital, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A College Park shooting sent one person to the hospital, police said. Clayton County officers said they received a call that someone was shot on East Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, officers found the victim and had them transported to...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it. Stephanie Hunter said she has a message...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA
WGAU

Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood, police said. On Oct. 1, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
192K+
Followers
132K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy