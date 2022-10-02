DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials.

DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.

The man was found dead upon their arrival.

A witness at the scene stated the victim was arguing with someone in a car when the person began shooting at the man.

The victim’s identity remains unclear.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in a car.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating the shooting.

