Fox dramas “Monarch” and “The Cleaning Lady” both saw a double in total viewership after one week of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. “Monarch” had its series premiere on Sept. 11, a week before the Sept. 19-25 window that Nielsen considers the beginning of the 2022-2023 TV season. Therefore, the country music drama was on its second episode by premiere week. According to Live + Same Day data, Episode brought in 1.7 million total viewers, but that number has increased to 3.7 million after seven days of viewing on digital platforms. Fox says that to date, “Monarch” has reached 18.7...

TV SERIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO