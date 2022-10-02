Read full article on original website
Check presented to Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hard work from a summer event pays off to the tune of $6,500. Coyote Moon Vineyards held its 11th Annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Show over the summer. It was a well-attended event with more than 100 classic vehicles on display. The vineyard decided...
‘Bike & Frights’ in Croghan later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a bicycle ride and a party. Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club president Calvin Campany and event coordinator Leslie Cherry filled us in on the “Bike and Frights” event scheduled for later this month. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News...
Remington Arts Festival - Canton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) On Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m SLC Arts holds the annual Remington Arts Festival Art Show and Sale. This event takes place on Canton’s “Village Green,” and will feature a wide variety of artists who will display their works.
Wednesday Jams with Josh in Potsdam
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SLC Arts is so excited to launch our new “Wednesday Jams with Josh” program TODAY in partnership with local CRNY artist, Josh Barkley. Join us at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center at 6PM, and don’t forget your instrument!
Harvesting honey: An experiment’s sweet ending
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may remember a story we did in the spring when Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County decided to see how well a colony of bees could thrive in Watertown. “They did phenomenal this year,” said Rolly Churchill, a fifth-generation beekeeper. “There’s probably 30 to...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
BCA Architects & Engineers moving into historic Watertown space
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in Watertown’s Public Square is getting a new address and a new tenant. “We were thrilled to be able to get 15 Public Square. It just kind of gives us a good presence down here and sort of locks us into the community,” said Travis Overton, CEO of BCA Architects & Engineers.
Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence fundraiser ‘Scuttles’ back from pandemic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be the first time the Scarecrow Scuttle is in person since 2019. It’s a fundraiser for the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Foundation. Foundation executive director Michelle Carpenter reminded us that the event has been virtual the last two years because of the pandemic.
Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
It’s Okay to Be Different
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3 pm in Snell TheaterMaresca Family Performance (Performance for Young Audiences - children in Grades Pre-K-3 and their grown-ups) 60 Minutes – No Intermission. Three contemporary stories by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr will be adapted...
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose,88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. A funeral service will be held October 13, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor at 11am. Among her survivors are two daughters, Barbra Ann (Donald) Bennett and Elizabeth (Anthony) Brais. Arrangements with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. are incomplete. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Upcoming Indian River plays tackle serious subject
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Indian River Central has a pair of plays coming up about a serious topic. Abigail Davis is Sarah in “Lockdown,” which is about eight students in a high school English class during a lockdown. Harley Neaves is Actor 2 in “26 Pebbles,” which...
Kevin Michael Snyder – September 30, 2022
Kevin Michael Snyder died on Friday September 30th 2022 in Rome, N.Y. Kevin was born on March 8, 1962 in Oswego, N.Y. He was the youngest of eleven children. Kevin was a lighthearted and compassionate soul that enjoyed the simple things in life, especially spending time with his family. He...
Patricia A. Reay, 85, of Carthage
TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Reay, 85, of 10845 State Rt. 126, Carthage, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carthage Area Hospital where she had been a patient since September 29th. Born April 3, 1937 in Hamburg, NY, she was the adopted daughter of Francis and...
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A small slice of a street in downtown Watertown will be closed Wednesday as work continues on the streetscape project. Arcade Street will be closed between Arsenal and Court streets, adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza. That means Arsenal Street traffic can’t use the street to get...
Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The calling hours for Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, who passed away on September 24, 2022, have been rescheduled to Friday, October 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Project to remove Morristown bridge complete
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northumberland Street Bridge in Morristown is gone. After over a year, a $2.1 million project to remove the bridge was officially completed in a ceremony Tuesday morning. The bridge was closed in 2019 after flooding on the St. Lawrence River damaged its foundation and...
