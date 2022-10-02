Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Indian River TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1 foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Areas of fog this morning Areas of fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less through 9 am. Patchy dense fog may reduce visibility under one quarter mile at times. There may be rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Motorists should reduce speed and leave extra distance between vehicles in areas of dense fog.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fallon, southeastern Custer and northwestern Carter Counties through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles west of Ekalaka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, along with brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Rocks State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-06 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THURSDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northeast early, then east winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Otero County through 230 PM MDT At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weed, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sacramento, Mayhill and Weed. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Socorro, Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Socorro; Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Socorro and Valencia. * WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Belen and Sabinal. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 181 and 186...and between Mile Markers 192 and 193. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Otero and north central Hudspeth Counties through 330 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Cornudas, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cornudas Mountains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Salton Sea by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Salton Sea A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 315 PM PDT At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. This includes CA Route 111 between mile markers 50 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Copper River Basin, Kodiak Island, Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-06 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Copper River Basin; Kodiak Island; Matanuska Valley; Northeast Prince William Sound; Southeast Prince William Sound; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound First arctic air of the season expected late this weekend A developing low pressure system over eastern Russia will send a cold front across much of the Bering Sea, southwest Mainland, and then Southcentral Alaska. At the same time, a system from the north Pacific will move northward bringing moderate rain to most locations. While arctic air looks to filter through the Alaska Range as rain is ongoing, snow level is not likely to reach down to sea level. The most likely areas to transition to snow are Broad Pass and the higher elevations of the Copper River Basin with little accumulation. Gusty north and northwesterly winds are possible in favored gap locations along the northern coast of the Gulf of Alaska such as Resurrection Bay, Passage Canal, and Kamishak Gap. Many locations could experience the first sub-freezing temperatures of the season. The arrival of the cold air mass is higher confidence at this time than possible transition to snow. Details regarding timing of the front can change. Stay tuned to further developments regarding this system at weather.gov/anchorage
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-10-07 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Breaking wave heights around 7 foot may cause strong sweeping currents along coastlines. * WHERE...Northwest to northeast facing beaches in Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Inexperienced swimmers may become in danger if caught in these currents.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roosevelt FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following county, Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dora, Arch and Rogers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Mellette by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
Comments / 0