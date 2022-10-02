Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks implementing accountabilities during practice in attempt to curb penalties
After being flagged for their most penalties since 2017, the Oregon Ducks are implementing more disciplinary measures during practice. The No. 12 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards in a win over Stanford, earning their most penalties since Sept. 23, 2017, against Arizona State and most penalty yards since Nov. 2, 2019, against USC.
Report: Move to Big Ten Might Not Make Sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
Former Fox president explains to San Jose Mercury News reporter why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game
The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
Oregon commit Tyler Turner recaps official visit
Four-star safety and Oregon commit Tyler Turner is no stranger to Oregon's football facilities. He's been on campus multiple times prior to his commitment and after his.
What several Utes said following the victory over Oregon State
Notable quotes from several Utes following the victory over Oregon State.
5-Star WR Johntay Cook affirms Texas football commitment after Oregon visit
This is a busy time of the year for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff trying to keep together some of the core pieces in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas saw some of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 class take visits elsewhere recently. That list also now includes the elite five-star DeSoto wide receiver commit Johntay Cook.
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
Caregiver Shortage; Cyclist Killed; Goin’ With The Flo
It is a problem that all communities are dealing with, and with Florence retirement numbers increasing it is a concern for those working with the elderly. With the election a little over a month away, some say caregiving and long-term care are issues too big for candidates in Oregon to ignore. There are about 460-thousand family caregivers in the state providing five-point-seven billion dollars of unpaid care, according to a 2017 estimate. Yvonne Smith is a faculty member at Clackamas Community College and says some people may not even realize they are caregivers.
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire
High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st Century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment -- a fire train -- is helping crews working to contain the 2-month-old Cedar Creek Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres. The post Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway
GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21...
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
The New Scottsburg Bridge Was Officially Opened By ODOT. Where Is It Made?
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Highway 38 in Scottsburg was dedicated on Thursday morning, marking the official opening of the final leg of a lifeline route between Interstate 5 and the southern Oregon coast. This event took place in Scottsburg. According to a press statement from the Oregon Department of...
Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51...
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
