It is a problem that all communities are dealing with, and with Florence retirement numbers increasing it is a concern for those working with the elderly. With the election a little over a month away, some say caregiving and long-term care are issues too big for candidates in Oregon to ignore. There are about 460-thousand family caregivers in the state providing five-point-seven billion dollars of unpaid care, according to a 2017 estimate. Yvonne Smith is a faculty member at Clackamas Community College and says some people may not even realize they are caregivers.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO