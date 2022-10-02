Read full article on original website
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc fails to convert from pole again
Sergio Perez claimed his second victory of the Formula 1 season on Sunday, taking the lead from Charles Leclerc on the very first lap and holding on to win a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix in wet conditions.The Red Bull driver avoided an investigation for a potential safety car infringement, but he would have needed a penalty of more than five seconds to deny him the win and hand Leclerc a reprieve after the Ferrari man failed to convert from pole position yet again. The race was delayed by more than an hour after heavy rain around the Marina Bay...
Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. eliminated in Singapore
Following the Singapore Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Jr. is no longer mathematically in contention to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Five drivers entered Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit still mathematically eligible to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. But following the 59-lap...
F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
SkySports
F1 driver market: The contenders for 2023 seats with Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher futures unclear
As a competitive market continues to take shape deep into the 2022 season, we've rounded up the runners and riders for each of the seats as we edge closer to a full confirmed grid... F1 contracts: Who's driving where in 2023?. Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez. Ferrari Charles Leclerc...
Mercedes fined nearly $25,000 over Lewis Hamilton's nose stud at Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's team Mercedes has been fined $24,500 (€25,000) after the seven-time world champion was unable to take out his nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix.
What Max Verstappen needs to clinch the F1 world title in Japan this weekend
Max Verstappen failed to claim his second world title in Singapore last weekend but his seventh-placed finish still means he is in prime position to wrap up the Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix. The 25-year-old has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings, with only the Ferrari man and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez (106 points behind) able to mathematically stop the Dutchman. With the 2021 cost-cap saga being delayed to after this weekend’s Grand Prix, focus turns to action on track: here’s what Verstappen needs this weekend to wrap up a...
MotorAuthority
Perez holds off Leclerc to claim 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix win
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez claimed victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, despite a safety car penalty and a constant challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the very wet conditions. Leclerc came in second, 7.5 seconds behind Perez, while fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished...
Red Bull F1 Cars Wearing Honda Badges Again Could Preview Another Partnership
GettyHonda and Red Bull are getting cozy again. But could this lead to a new, official engine supplier deal?
Sporting News
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After not being held since 2019 due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese Grand Prix finally returns this weekend as F1's travelling circus pitches up at the Suzuka International Circuit. One of the most well-known and exciting tracks on the calendar, the return of Japan's showpiece race will be...
Formula One Shifts Gears in Asia-Pacific – Global Bulletin
FORMULA ONE SHIFTS GEARS Fresh from a soggy Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, TV coverage of Formula One motor racing is set to shift broadcasting partner in Asia-Pacific. Sports Business reports that pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports is finalizing a multi-year deal beginning in 2023 reaching across most of its Asia-Pacific footprint, but excluding Australia, where Foxtel recently renewed its deal, and New Zealand. The anticipated deal would cover Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Singapore. The rights were previously operated by Fox Sports Asia, which Disney closed down this time last year. GODARD MASTERCLASS The Busan International Film...
The Ringer
Manchester City and Arsenal Dominate Their Derbies
Musa and Ryan begin with the tragic events in Indonesia, where almost 200 fans lost their lives at the Kanjuruhan Stadium (04:54). They then move on to the football, with a focus on the two big derbies from the Premier League weekend: Manchester City’s win in the Manchester derby (08:06) and Arsenal’s win over Spurs in the North London derby (30:48). There’s also a lot of love for Brighton (43:49), some instant reaction to the Women’s Champions League draw, and a quick trip around Europe (49:32).
Alpinista posts sparkling win in Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Like the last fighter standing after a rain-soaked street brawl, Alpinista and her connections now look around after Sunday's sparkling win in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe thinking, "Who's next?"
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
The Ringer
Antonio Inoki Changed the World
Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki died last week at the age of 79 from complications related to a rare disease called amyloidosis. Much like his singular chin, the life Inoki led has no analog among wrestlers in the United States—he was not only among the world’s greatest box office draws for several decades, he was also the founder of a wrestling promotion (New Japan Pro-Wrestling) that changed the way the sport is staged and remains Japan’s most popular organization to this day, a mixed martial arts pioneer who lured Muhammad Ali into the squared circle for a special-rules match that ended in a controversial draw, the creator of a karate style based on his own “strong style” wrestling technique, a personality so recognizable he sometimes turned up as a character in various Japanese manga series, a shrewd politician who spent more than a decade in Japanese politics, and a public servant who used wrestling to advance diplomatic causes in countries such as Iraq and North Korea. All of this, it could be argued, was in the service of a singular goal fueled by his “burning fighting spirit”: to demonstrate that pro wrestling was the strongest sport.
