Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki died last week at the age of 79 from complications related to a rare disease called amyloidosis. Much like his singular chin, the life Inoki led has no analog among wrestlers in the United States—he was not only among the world’s greatest box office draws for several decades, he was also the founder of a wrestling promotion (New Japan Pro-Wrestling) that changed the way the sport is staged and remains Japan’s most popular organization to this day, a mixed martial arts pioneer who lured Muhammad Ali into the squared circle for a special-rules match that ended in a controversial draw, the creator of a karate style based on his own “strong style” wrestling technique, a personality so recognizable he sometimes turned up as a character in various Japanese manga series, a shrewd politician who spent more than a decade in Japanese politics, and a public servant who used wrestling to advance diplomatic causes in countries such as Iraq and North Korea. All of this, it could be argued, was in the service of a singular goal fueled by his “burning fighting spirit”: to demonstrate that pro wrestling was the strongest sport.

