MotorBiscuit

4 Best New Small Hybrid SUVs for 2023

There are plenty of great hybrid SUVs for the money. Here are four of the best new small hybrid SUVs for 2023. The post 4 Best New Small Hybrid SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4's Younger Brother Has Been Updated and Is Now a Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota RAV4's young brother, Toyota Harrier just got some good news. The local RAV4-related SUV debuts electrified powertrain. Let's see what's under the hood. Toyota Harrier is a compact SUV that the brand sells locally in Japan, and you may not know that it's already completed four generations. The last one was presented in 2020 and this would be its first facelift. The highlight is the new plug-in hybrid powertrain .
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
US News and World Report

GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand

(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
MotorBiscuit

