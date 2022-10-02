Read full article on original website
A guide to the most effective décolletage treatments
While complexions get treated to high-spec tools, tailored facials and a thorough skincare routine daily, this TLC often stops at the chin (or if you're diligent, the neck). But taking your skincare all the way to your décolletage is crucial to keep the skin there healthy and looking it's best.
The Best Spray Sunscreen Leaves No Excuses for Leaving Your Skin Unprotected
When the going gets hot, you need the best spray sunscreen to protect your skin. You have to live with your skin your whole life, and a lifetime of sun exposure can increase your risk of skin cancer and lead to premature signs of aging like wrinkles and sunspots, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also recommends using sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 15 to avoid these risks; however, the dermatologists we’ve spoken to typically advise using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for best results. We highly recommend using a daily face sunscreen...
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You
When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain
If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
3 Harsh Haircuts That Age You Instantly
While aging is inevitable, beautiful and something to be proud of, some haircuts can make us look older than we are, and not frame our features as well as others can. For this reason, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for three haircut suggestions to avoid if your goal is to maintain a youthful look, or just a trendy one for fall! Read on for tips and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
A nurse who checks moles for cancer says to follow the 'ugly duckling' rule to spot dangerous ones. Here's how.
If you have a mole that looks different to others, that's the "ugly duckling" to get checked out for melanoma — the most serious type of skin cancer.
